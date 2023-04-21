IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH: Jadeja’s magic, Conway’s brilliance lead Super Kings to smooth victory over Sunrisers in low-scoring game | Match report

Chennai Super Kings secured a convincing seven-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. The match saw a fine performance from Ravindra Jadeja, who produced a spell of spin bowling to restrict the visiting team to a modest total of 134 for 7.

Jadeja claimed three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs, with the Sunrisers struggling to deal with the left-arm spinner’s variations. Abhishek Sharma top-scored for the visitors with 34 runs, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make an impact, with the spin duo of Jadeja and Moeen Ali strangling the run-rate.

In response, Chennai’s opener Devon Conway stole the show with an unbeaten knock of 77 runs off just 57 balls, including 12 boundaries and a six. Conway shared a partnership of 87 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 35 runs before being run out.

Conway’s attacking strokeplay against the Sunrisers’ pace bowlers, particularly against Marco Jansen, ensured that Chennai maintained a good run-rate throughout their innings. He reached his fifty off just 33 balls and remained unbeaten until the end, guiding Chennai to a comfortable victory with 8 balls to spare.

Also Read TAM Sports: Gaming remains the top advertiser on TV during IPL 2023

Mayank Markande was the pick of the bowlers for the Sunrisers, picking up two wickets for 23 runs in his four overs. However, his efforts were not enough to stop Chennai from recording their fourth straight victory over the Sunrisers at the Chepauk stadium.

Overall, it was an impressive performance from Chennai, who will be buoyed by their bowlers’ success in restricting the Sunrisers to a below-par total. Conway’s innings will also give the team a lot of confidence as they look to build momentum in the competition. On the other hand, the Sunrisers will need to regroup quickly and improve their batting if they are to challenge for a playoff spot in the tournament.

(With inputs from agency)