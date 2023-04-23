IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR Live Score: Dhoni and Co. to take on Rana’s Knight Riders at Eden Garden

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: IPL 2023 is set to witness the blockbuster game tonight where Chennai Super Kings will be battling Kolkata Knight Riders on their home ground at Eden Gardens! The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

As we have all seen this season, Kolkata Knight Riders are not in a very solid position as of now. Currently, they are placed at the eighth position in the points table. They have won only two games out of the six played till now. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won four matches and are placed at the third position in the points table.

If we go by history, CSK and KKR have faced each other in a total of 27 games up until now, out of which CSK have won 17 games while KKR have won 8 games. To catch the live-stream of the game, you can log on to the JioCinema app and website. You can catch the broadcast at Star Sports Network.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 23 April 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 33 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Live Updates