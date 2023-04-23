scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR Live Score: Dhoni and Co. to take on Rana’s Knight Riders at Eden Garden

If we go by history, CSK and KKR have faced each other in a total of 27 games up until now, out of which CSK have won 17 games while KKR have won 8 games.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
ipl 2023, ipl 2023 live, ipl 2023 live score, chennai super kings vs kolkata knight riders, csk team, kkr team, chennai super kings, kolkata knight riders, chennai super kings vs kolkata knight riders live score, csk vs kkr match,ipl, csk vs kkr live score
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Scorecard: Chennai Super Kings have won four matches and are placed at the third position in the points table. (Image/Twitter/IPL)
Go to Live Updates

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: IPL 2023 is set to witness the blockbuster game tonight where Chennai Super Kings will be battling Kolkata Knight Riders on their home ground at Eden Gardens! The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

As we have all seen this season, Kolkata Knight Riders are not in a very solid position as of now. Currently, they are placed at the eighth position in the points table. They have won only two games out of the six played till now. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won four matches and are placed at the third position in the points table. 

If we go by history, CSK and KKR have faced each other in a total of 27 games up until now, out of which CSK have won 17 games while KKR have won 8 games. To catch the live-stream of the game, you can log on to the JioCinema app and website. You can catch the broadcast at Star Sports Network.

Also Read

Catch all the live updates of the match here

Indian Premier League, 2023Eden Gardens, Kolkata   23 April 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders 

vs

Chennai Super Kings  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 33 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Live Updates
18:31 (IST) 23 Apr 2023
CSK vs KKR Live Match Updates: Welcome to the blog

Kolkata Knight Riders host in-form Chennai Super Kings at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Chennai have won their last two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata, on the other hand, have suffered three consecutive losses since Rinku Singh's heroics in Gujarat. Will they stop their losing streak tonight? Stay tuned to find out

More Stories on
IPL 2023
First published on: 23-04-2023 at 18:21 IST

Stock Market