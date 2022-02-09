IPL 2022 Auctions Live Streaming: Here’s where to watch the live event and what to expect

IPL 2022 Auction Live Streaming on Disney Hotstar, Jio TV App, Star Sports: The mega squad building event will take place on February 12 and February 13 in Bengaluru.

When and Where to Watch Vivo IPL 2022 Auction Live Streaming: The countdown for the IPL 2022 auctions have begun and this year a total of 590 cricketers (370 Indian players and 270 overseas) will go under the hammer for 10 IPL teams, including the newly added Team Ahmedabad and Lucknow SuperGiants. The 2022 season will be the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. The mega squad building event will take place on February 12 and February 13 in Bengaluru.

KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya has been selected as the captain to the newly formed Ahmedabad team. 33 earlier players have already been retained by the 10 franchises.

Where to watch the IPL 2022 auctions

The live streaming of the auction will take place on Disney Hotstar and telecast directly on Star sports Network

The auctions will start at 12.00 PM IST on Saturday and Sunday as confirmed by the broadcaster. The pre-show starts at 11 AM IST. The ownership this year has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction.

Guidelines by BCCI for IPl 22022 auctions

The auctions will take place in a biosecure bubble due to pandemic conditions

The officials participating in the auction will have to clear RT-PCR tests with a report not before February 9, 10 and 11.

Participants who have returned to India after overseas trips in the last 15 days will have to undergo 7-day mandatory quarantine and test negative twice.

The members will stay in their rooms until declared negative for the virus and will have to share full details including COVID vaccination results (if any) with the BCCI medical team.

Right to Match option will not be available for teams to provide a level playing field for the two new teams

Each team can retain maximum three players

New teams can draft pick three players ahead of auction

The IPL purse has been raised from Rs 90 crore to Rs 80 crore to take in more players, especially domestic players. Rs 2 Crore is the highest base price category this time. This means that for the players in this category the bidding will start at Rs 2 Cr. There are a total of 17 Indian players and 31 overseas players in the Rs 2 Cr base price category for this edition of the auction.