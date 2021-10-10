IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Preview: It’s DC vs CSK as title-chasing Capitals look to stop Super Kings’ juggernaut

The Capitals won 10 of their 14 league matches to top the points table. (Twitter/Indian Premier League)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready for the business-end action following its resumption in the United Arab Emirates last month. The IPL in India had to go on an enforced break during the second Covid-19 wave.

DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: In today’s first qualifier, three-time champions the Chennai Super Kings take on the high-flying Delhi Capitals for a spot in the final. The Capitals finished the regular season in first place and will look to build on that form to reach their first IPL final. The Super Kings under captain MS Dhoni has been there and done it all and will dig into their experience against the Capitals.

DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Form Guide: Both the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals were phenomenal in the group stages, securing the top two spots on the table.

The Capitals won 10 of their 14 league matches to top the points table. Shikhar Dhawan finished as the team’s top scorer with 544 runs, while Avesh Khan was the leading wicket take with 22 scalps. The Capitals will come into the match with the better record — two wins and one defeat in their last three matches.

The winner of the match will directly reach the final, while the losing team will get one more opportunity in the Qualifier 2 where they will face the victor of the Eliminator.

DC vs CSK History: The Chennai side have the upper hand in clashes between the two teams, having won 15 of the 25 matches against the Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) in the history of the IPL. The Delhi Capitals have won 10 games.

However, despite the history, recent matches have been in the Capitals’ favour. The Delhi side beat the Super Kings in both their regular-season matches.

DC vs CSk Fantasy Cricket Tips: The Capitals will rely on left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan to get them off to a flying start. The India batter has already amassed 544 runs this season.

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman is another big-name star for the Capitals. The skipper has scored 362 runs this season so far.

Right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer has scored 144 runs in his last six matches this season and is a must-have for fantasy teams.

Anrich Nortje has already grabbed nine wickets for the Capitals this season and the team will look to the South African for another power-packed performance.

Faf du Plessis is the Super Kings’ highest run scorer this season with 546 so far.

Joing Faf du Plessis at the top is Ruturaj Gaikwad, another powerful hitter, who has stacked up 533 runs this season.

Shardul Thakur’s 18 wickets played a major role in the Super Kings’ run to the playoffs and Dhoni will rely on the India bowler for much of the same during today’s match as well.

Moeen Ali has been a revelation with both and ball in the IPL this season. The Englishman has scored 305 runs and taken five wickets so far.