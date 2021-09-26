  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders score 171/6 against Chennai Super Kings

By: |
September 26, 2021 5:50 PM

After his team opted to bat, Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

KKR vs CSKJosh Hazlewood also picked up two wickets, including that of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan. (File)

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 171 for six against Chennai Super Kings in the their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

After his team opted to bat, Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

Related News

India pacer Shardul Thakur was one of the best bowlers for CSK in the game, returning impressive figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs.

Josh Hazlewood also picked up two wickets, including that of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders score 171/6 against Chennai Super Kings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India beat Australia by 2 wickets in team’s record chase, end hosts’ 26-match unbeaten streak
2Women’s IPL is inevitable: Harsha Bhogle, cricket commentator
3From IPL to ISL, sports leagues in India to watch out for