  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to keep play-offs hopes alive

By: |
October 03, 2021 11:14 PM

Jason Holder was the pick of the SRH bowlers, grabbing two wickets for 32 runs, while Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan took a wicket apiece.

SRH vs KKR (Twitter IPL)With the win, KKR remained on fourth spot with 12 points with a match left to be played. (Twitter/Indian Premier League)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to keep their IPL play-offs hopes alive here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 116, KKR reached 119 for 4 in 19.4 overs overs to win the match. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 57 from 51 balls while Nitish Rana contributed 25.

Related News

Jason Holder was the pick of the SRH bowlers, grabbing two wickets for 32 runs, while Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan took a wicket apiece.

With the win, KKR remained on fourth spot with 12 points with a match left to be played.

Earlier, already out of contention for a play-off berth, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 115 for 8 after opting to bat.

Captain Kane Williamson top-scored with 26 while Abdul Samad made 25 in a mediocre show after opting to bat.

For KKR, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets apiece while Shakib Al Hasan got one.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to keep play-offs hopes alive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FC Goa clinch maiden Durand Cup trophy after beating Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in final
2Indian women dominate Australia in drawn day-night Test
3IPL 2021: Maxwell, Chahal star in Royal Challengers’ passage into play-off with six-run win over Punjab Kings