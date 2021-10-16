IPL 2021: Dhoni not ready to hang up his boots? Check details

Reflecting on the team’s sustained success, Dhoni said the crucial aspect was being clinical in the playoffs. (Indian Premier League)

MS Dhoni may have just lifted his fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy — which many fans thought could be his farewell gift to the Chennai Super Kings — but the former India skipper is not quite ready to hang up his boots yet.

However, the final decision will be taken in the best interests of the franchise, Dhoni said, given the upcoming player auction will offer teams, including the two new ones, the opportunity to freshen up their squads.

Speaking to IPL broadcaster Star Sports after the final, Dhoni said the management had to decide what would be good for the Chennai Super Kings and not about him being in the top three or four (the number of players retained).

Dhoni added that the point was to create a strong core for the team because the auction would enable franchises to make a team for the next 10 years. Chennai’s core group carried on for over 10 years from 2008, and the team would have to take a hard look at the players who would contribute in a similar fashion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still to release details of the retention rules for the eight franchises ahead of January’s mega auction. Given the next auction after 2022 will not take place before 2025, Dhoni seemed to suggest that the Super Kings should take a pragmatic approach and retain the players around whom it could build a strong, long-term core.

However, when congratulated on his legacy at the Super Kings — having won four titles and reached nine finals — Dhoni purred he still hadn’t left it all behind.

Dhoni had said earlier this season that fans would see him in yellow next season, but whether he would still be playing for the Super Kings was a different question.

Reflecting on the team’s sustained success, Dhoni said the crucial aspect was being clinical in the playoffs.

Dhoni, who led India to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, said every final was special. But looking at the stats, one could say the Super Kings were the most consistent team that also lost in the finals.

He added there had been a few finals where the team lost because of one brilliant performance or a 15-minute span that took the game away.

The Jharkhand native feels it was important to come out strong, especially in the playoffs. The key is to give performances that don’t let the opposition creep back into the game. And Dhoni hopes the franchise he helped build would be known for that in the future as well: win the game and move on.