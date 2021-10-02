IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets

Mumbai Indians managed only 129 for 8 and DC, who have already qualified for the Play-offs, surpassed the target in 19.1 overs with a six from Ravichandran Ashwin.
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller here on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians managed only 129 for 8 and DC, who have already qualified for the Play-offs, surpassed the target in 19.1 overs with a six from Ravichandran Ashwin (20 not out) which sealed the issue.
Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the winners with 33 not out and skipper Rishabh Pant made 26.
Save Suryakumar Yadav’s 33 off 26 balls, none of the MI batsmen could cross 20-run mark as Axar Patel got 3/21 and pacer Avesh Khan had best figures of 3/15.
