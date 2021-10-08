IPL 2021: …and she said yes! Twitter goes awwww as CSK’s Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend in stands

Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni reportedly played a huge part in the proposal, convincing his pacer, who wanted to propose during the playoffs, to do it after the match. (Twitter/Chennai Super Kings)

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar turned a rather woeful day for him and his team into probably one of his best ones after he proposed to his girlfriend at the end of the game.

The paceman went to the stands, where his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj was sitting alongside other cricket WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends), at the end of the game and took her by surprise with the proposal. And, of course, she said yes!

The loved-up pair was congratulated by everyone sitting near them following the proposal, including Shakshi Dhoni. Chahar also posted a video of the proposal on his Instagram account with the caption “Special moment.”

Who is Jaya Bhardwaj: According to reports, Bharadwaj works for a Delhi-based corporate group. She is the sister of model and VJ Siddharth Bharadwaj, the winner of the second season of the MTV reality show Splitsvilla.

Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni reportedly played a huge part in the proposal, convincing his pacer, who wanted to propose during the playoffs, to do it after the match. Dhoni reportedly suggested that Chahar propose during the game against Delhi.

Twitter goes aww: The adorable proposal also drew cheers on social media as Twitteratti shared pictures and memes to capture the moment.

While player proposals are rare in cricket, fans have been known to go down on their knees to ask their partner for their hand in marriage. The most recent instance of a cricket-ground proposal was when an Indian fan proposed to his Australian girlfriend during a One Day International match between India and Australia in Sydney last year.

The proposal drew huge cheers from the fans and also received the approval from Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

On the cricketing front, the Super Kings fell to their third successive defeat on Thursday, losing to the Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Kings’ captain KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 98 runs off 42 balls to take the side to victory, chasing down a target of 139 in just 13 overs to bow out of this year’s tournament in style.

Chahar was one of the bowlers who bore the brunt of Rahul’s bat, conceding 48 runs in his allotted four overs for just one wicket. While the defeat was of no consequence to the Super Kings, who have already secured their place in the IPL playoffs, Chahar will be hoping to make a comeback when he takes the field next time for a place in the final.