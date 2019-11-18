IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan reveals why Mumbai Indians brought in Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni

Bumrah leads the ranking with 791 points and leads Trent Boult by 57 points who is at the second spot in the ICC’s ODI rankings. (Image: Twitter)

IPL 2020: Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has revealed the reason behind Mumbai Indians deciding to acquire Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni. Zaheer, who is Mumbai Indians team director, said Bumrah and Pandya’s fitness has been a cause of concern for the team. Hardik Pandya has been facing back issues for quite some time and underwent surgery for the same as well. The all-rounder went to London to get his treatment done for his lower back. Jasprit Bumrah has also been facing back problems for a while because of which he has been out of international action. Mumbai Indians traded Boult and Kulkarni from Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

During an interview, Zaheer Khan said that the Mumbai Indians team management has some challenges in the form of injuries to key players which is why Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni made the cut to the Mumbai Indians squad. Bumrah had last featured in the series against West Indies where he took a hat trick. After the West Indies tour, it was revealed that Jasprit Bumrah was suffering from stress fracture because of which he did not play in the home Test series against South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah is still the number one ranked bowler in ICC’s ODI rankings. Bumrah leads the ranking with 791 points and leads Trent Boult by 57 points who is at the second spot in the ICC’s ODI rankings. Hardik Pandya also features in the list of ICC’s ODI All-rounder rankings and is currently at the 10th position.

Mumbai Indians will be hoping to retain IPL trophy which had won last year beating MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the final of the tournament.

With the IPL auction around the corner, Mumbai Indians would want to find the right balance in the upcoming season.