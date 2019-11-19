IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh slams Kolkata Knight Riders decision to release Chris Lynn

IPL 2020: With the auction set to take place next month on December 19 teams will be looking to have a balanced side which will help them get better results in the next edition of the IPL. (PC: IE/Twitter)

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders recently released opening batsman Chris Lynn from the team as they look to revamp their team ahead of IPL 2020. Chris Lynn had scored 405 runs in 13 matches with the highest score of 82. He averaged 31.15 and had a strike rate of 139.85 in IPL 2019. Even after having runs under his belt Lynn was released which did not go down well with former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh who is also Chris Lynn’s teammate in the Abu Dhabi T-10 league. World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh was questioned about Chris Lynn being dropped by KKR to which he replied that it was a “bad call” by KKR. Yuvraj also said that he might drop a message to Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan regarding the same.

Yuvraj Singh also added that he did not really understand why Chris Lynn was dropped as he had performed well for Kolata Knight Riders last season.

Chris Lynn smashed 91 off 30 balls while playing for Maratha Arabians in the T-10 league. The right-handed Australian batsman broke the record for the highest score in a T-10 game which was previously held by Alex Hales. English batsman Alex Hales had scored 87 off 32 balls and he was playing for the Maratha Arabians as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders have released as many as ten players from their squad. Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Chris Lynn, Carlos Braithwaite, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Anrich Nortje, Yarra Prithviraj and Srikant Munde. With the auction set to take place next month on December 19 teams will be looking to have a balanced side which will help them get better results in the next edition of the IPL.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell has been the star player who has turned around matches for them. KKR will be hoping that he can continue to be in form when the next edition of the IPL begins in 2020.