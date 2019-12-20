IPL 2020: Twitterati hails Pravin Tambe after Kolkata Knight Riders buys 48-year-old spinner

IPL 2020: He represented Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and played 7 games where he could only manage 5 wickets with a strike rate of 19.20. (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2020 Auction: Pravin Tambe has become the oldest leg spinner in the history of IPL to be bought by a franchise. The 48-year-old bowler was bought by Kolkata knight Riders for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Tambe can become the oldest player in the history of IPL to play if KKR team management gives him a chance in the final eleven in the upcoming IPL 2020.

Tambe last played in the 2016 IPL season. He represented Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and played 7 games where he could get 5 wickets only with a strike rate of 19.20. This is the first time in three years that Pravin Tambe has been picked up by any team and the veteran cricketer will surely be raring to go.

Cricket fans from all across the globe praised Pravin Tambe and hailed him as an inspiration.

Pravin Tambe has been picked up by @KKRiders for @TheVivoIPLT20! He is 48!! His coaching academy is less than a mile from where I stay. Many say age is just a number. This guy is living that line! Will he get to play a match though? #IPLAuction2020 @legytambe Good luck sirji — Harish Menon (@MenonHc) December 19, 2019

Pravin Tambe is 48 years old.. KKR coach @Bazmccullum is 38..

Age is just a no. For real..????#PravinTambe #IPLAuction #KKR — Anmol (@anmol_185) December 19, 2019

Pravin Tambe will be playing in the IPL next year, at age 48 and a half! Inspirational. — Neeran Karnik (@neeran) December 19, 2019

Engrossing fact of #IPL2020Auction #PravinTambe 48 years old goes to @KKRiders whose head coach is @Bazmccullum 38 years old.

Actual player is 10 years older than coach #IPLAuctions2020 history made. — Vinayak Joshi (@joshivr13) December 19, 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders had let go of Piyush Chawla who was also a leg spinner and it looks like KKR. Dinesh Karthik and the KKR team management will be hoping that Tambe can come good in the upcoming IPL.