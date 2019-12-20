IPL 2020: Twitterati hails Pravin Tambe after Kolkata Knight Riders buys 48-year-old spinner

Published: December 20, 2019 2:12:34 PM

IPL 2020: Cricket fans from all across the globe praised Pravin Tambe and hailed him as an inspiration for this milestone.

pravin tambe age, pravin tambe ipl 2020, pravin tambe kkr, pravin tambe IPL RECORD, pravin tambe story, kkr 2020 team squad after auction kkr 2020 team squad, kkr 2020 team squad list, IPL 2020: He represented Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and played 7 games where he could only manage 5 wickets with a strike rate of 19.20. (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2020 Auction: Pravin Tambe has become the oldest leg spinner in the history of IPL to be bought by a franchise. The 48-year-old bowler was bought by Kolkata knight Riders for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Tambe can become the oldest player in the history of IPL to play if KKR team management gives him a chance in the final eleven in the upcoming IPL 2020.

Tambe last played in the 2016 IPL season. He represented Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and played 7 games where he could get 5 wickets only with a strike rate of 19.20. This is the first time in three years that Pravin Tambe has been picked up by any team and the veteran cricketer will surely be raring to go.

Cricket fans from all across the globe praised Pravin Tambe and hailed him as an inspiration.

Kolkata Knight Riders had let go of Piyush Chawla who was also a leg spinner and it looks like KKR. Dinesh Karthik and the KKR team management will be hoping that Tambe can come good in the upcoming IPL.

