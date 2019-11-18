IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel replies to Dean Jones’ dig over RCB’s decision to retain him

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained Parthiv Patel for IPL 2020 season. (Image: AP)

IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. After being retained by the Bengaluru based franchise, former Australian player and commentator Dean Jones took to Twitter to mock the decision. Dean Jones wrote “You kept @parthiv9″? Apparently peeved by Jones’ tweet, Parthiv Patel responded saying, ” So that u can be at peace during ipl in #select dugout”.

You kept @parthiv9 ? ???? https://t.co/AcOOm8wmwa — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) November 16, 2019

During IPL 2019, Parthiv Patel scored 373 runs with a highest of 67 at an average of 26.64 and a strike rate of 139.17 for RCB. The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman’s performance was lauded by the RCB team management and helped him retain his spot in the side. Patel’s performance last year was also his second-best in the IPL.

Back in 2016, Patel had managed to score 395 runs in an IPL season which is his personal best to date. Parthiv Patel was a part of the Mumbai Indians team in 2016. Patel was also a part of the Indian Test team after Wriddhiman Saha got injured against England during the home series the same year. Patel scored a brisk 67* in the second innings of the Mohali Test match which helped India win the game.

For the last few years, RCB has not been able to perform well in the IPL and this could be a cause of worry for the franchise owners. With big names like Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers being part of the squad, RCB will be hoping to see a turnaround in the upcoming IPL 2020. RCB has released 11 players this year and will be looking to revamp the team for better results next year.

The Bengaluru ground has been a paradise for batsmen so RCB will need a strong bowling lineup which will help them restrict opponents to score big.