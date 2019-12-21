IPL 2020: Getting Dale Steyn back to RCB was part of plan, says Mike Hesson

By:
Updated: December 21, 2019 2:39:51 PM

IPL 2020: In a video posted by RCB's twitter handle, Mike Hesson revealed that they knew they wanted Dale Steyn.

RCB Full Squad, rcb full squad ipl 2020, dale steyn, isuru udana, aaron finch, chris morris, aaron finch, virat kohli, ab de villiers, ipl 2020, ipl 2020 schedule, ipl 2020 players list,IPL 2020: Dale Steyn made his IPL debut with RCB and was a part of the side for the first three editions of the IPL. (Image: BCCI)

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn was bought back by RCB after he went unsold in the first two rounds on IPL players auction. In a video posted on RCB’s Twitter handle, RCB’s Director of cricket, Mike Hesson revealed that getting Steyn into the team was part of the plan. He went on to add that if RCB put a bet on him early, other teams could have outbid them or take the price to Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore which could have been a problem for them. Mike Hesson also said that the RCB think tank had to be patient to get the right combination for their side. The RCB team director was happy with getting Isuru Udana as well as he alongside Dale Steyn and Chris Morris will help RCB find the right balance in IPL 2020.

Dale Steyn made his IPL debut with RCB and was a part of the side for the first three editions of the IPL. Later, Steyn went to Deccan Chargers where he managed to play just one season as the team was removed from the IPL. However, Steyn’s association with Hyderabad continued as he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad before his return to RCB in 2019.

RCB got the speedster last year as a replacement for the injured Nathan Coulter Nile. Prior to the IPL 2020 auctions, RCB had let go Steyn only to buy him back for his base price of Rs 2 crore. RCB captain Virat Kohli will be looking to take his side to the top of the points table after having a dismal show in IPL 2019 where RCB finished at the bottom.

RCB Full Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmad, Pavan Deshpande, Joshua Phillipe.

