IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings in opener on March 29

IPL Full Schedule: The Indian Premier League will release the schedule for the knockouts later, but the final is scheduled for May 24.
IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Match Timing, Venue: In a repeat of last edition’s final, defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings will open the 13th IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.
The franchise-based event will start 11 days after India’s home ODI series against South Africa ends on March 18 in Kolkata.
- FIFA bans Manchester City from European football for 2 years, Pep Guardiola's future uncertain at club
- ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli continues to dominate batsmen ranking; Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot among bowlers
- Under-19 World Cup final: Bangladesh's reaction after victory was 'dirty', says Indian skipper Priyam Garg
The Indian Premier League will release the schedule for the knockouts later, but the final is scheduled for May 24.
The organisers have done away with the Saturday double-headers, resulting in an extra week in the league phase.
The BCCI sent out the final fixture to the franchises on Saturday, stating that six double-headers will take place only on Sundays.
#IPL2020 schedule ❤???? pic.twitter.com/bOsEvypclR
— VIVO IPL 2020 (@IPLCricket) February 15, 2020
The last league game is scheduled for May 17, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai in Bengaluru.
Except Rajasthan Royals, all the other seven franchises have retained their original home bases.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.