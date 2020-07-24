IPL 2020 dates announced! Finals to be played on November 8 in UAE

IPL 2020, which was originally slated to be held from March, was canceled in the wake of an unprecedented Coronavirus situation in India. (Express Photo)

IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8! The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will now begin September 19 i.e Saturday and the final of IPL 2020 will be held on November 8 i.e Sunday, one week ahead of Diwali 2020 IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold the IPL Governing Council meeting next week and may announce the complete schedule of IPL 2020. IPL 2020 will be a 51-day event. I all likelihood, there will five doubleheaders in 7 weeks.

All eight franchises- Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), Kings XI Punjab will take part.

Every team and their players are expected to leave by August 20 to train ahead of IPL 2020. UAE time zone is 1 hour 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time (IST)

IPL 2020, which was originally slated to be held from March, was canceled in the wake of an unprecedented Coronavirus situation in India. The current dates came days after ICC decided to postpone World T20, scheduled to be held in Australia. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 after beating MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in finals to lift their fourth title.