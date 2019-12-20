IPL 2020: Can KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab turn the tide

IPL 2020: Rahul smashed 593 runs with an average of 53.90 and a strike rate of 135.38 in 2019. (Image: AP)

IPL 2020: KL Rahul is enjoying his batting and has been performing well for the Indian team in white-ball cricket. The Karnataka batsman has more reasons to be happy as he has been appointed captain of the Kings XI Punjab have team for IPL 2020. This is the first time that KL Rahul will lead a team in IPL and he will definitely be looking forward to the opportunity.

The Kings XI Punjab team management has shown faith in KL Rahul as they look to win the IPL title next year. With Rahul being in top form at the moment this could play out well for the Punjab team. He has batted well for his team in high-pressure games and has been the top scorer for Kings XI Punjab in the past two seasons.

Rahul has been batting really well for the Indian team and smashed a century in the second ODI of the series against West Indies. He got an opportunity to open the innings on the series after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the side due to an injury. The right-handed batsman had a phenomenal IPL 2019. Rahul smashed 593 runs with an average of 53.90 and a strike rate of 135.38 in 2019, including a century.

In 2018, KL Rahul batted brilliantly as well as he managed to score 659 runs with an average of 54.91 and a strike rate of 135.38. The Kings XI Punjab team management has rewarded KL Rahul for his stellar performances and with a well-balanced side, Punjab can definitely do well next season.

Kings XI Punjab Squad for IPL 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Glen Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Tajinder Dhillon, J. Suchith, K. Gowtham.