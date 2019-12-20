IPL 2020 Full Squad: Full list of players of all 8 teams after auction

IPL 2020: The cash-rich league could see the debut of many youngsters in the upcoming season.

IPL 2020 auction full list of teams: Australians players made headlines with the biggest paychecks during the IPL 2020 auction which took place in Kolkata on December 19. Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL after being bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore. The other Australian who made it big was Glen Maxwell who was purchased by the Kings XI Punjab team for a whopping sum of Rs 10.75 crore. The steal of the season could prove to be Chris Lynn who was let go by Kolkata Knight Riders and was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

RCB team management went after South African all-rounder Chris Morris and ended up paying Rs 10 crore for him. They also managed to buy back Dale Steyn for his base price of Rs 2 crore which could prove to be a masterstroke if he remains injury-free for the entire edition of IPL 2020.

Here is a list of players in all eight teams for IPL 2020:

Chennai Super Kings

Players bought in IPL 2020 Player Auction: Sam Curran (Rs 5.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 6.75 crore), Josh Hazelwood (Rs 2 crore), R Sai Kishore (Rs 20 lakh).

List of Retained Players: MS Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf Du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Rituraj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Monu Singh, Lungi Ngidi, N Jagadeesan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players bought in IPL 2020 Player Auction: Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Aaron Finch (Rs 4.4 crore), Kane Richardson (Rs 4 crore), Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore), Isuru Udana (Rs 50 lakh), Shahbaz Ahmad (Rs 20 lakh), Pavan Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Joshua Phillipe (Rs 20 lakh).

List of Retained Players: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Kings XI Punjab

Players bought in IPL 2020 Player Auction: Glen Maxwell (Rs 10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore), Chris Jordan (Rs 3 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 2 crore) Deepak Hooda (Rs 50 lakh), Jame Neesham (Rs 50 lakh), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 55 lakh), Tajinder Dhillon (Rs 20 lakh)

List of Retained Players: KL Rahul (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande.

Players Traded: J. Suchith, K. Gowtham.

Mumbai Indians

Players bought in IPL 2020 Player Auction: Nathan Coulter Nile (Rs 8 crore), Chris Lynn (Rs 2 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh), Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh).

List of Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Quinton De Kock, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Jayant Yadav, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar.

Players Traded: Trent Boult, Sherfane Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players bought in IPL 2020 Player Auction: Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 crore), Eoin Morgan (Rs 5.25 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 4 crore), Tom Banton (Rs 1 crore), Pravin Tambe (Rs 20 lakh), Nikhil Naik (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Green (Rs 20 lakh)

List of Retained Players: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Andre Russell, Shubhman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier.

Player Traded: Siddhesh Lad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players bought in IPL 2020 Player Auction: Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Fabian Allan (Rs 50 lakh), Sandeep Bavanka (Rs 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh).

List of Retained Players: Kane Williamson (captain), Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi.

Delhi Capitals

Players bought in IPL 2020 Player Auction: Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore), Jason Roy (Rs 1.5 crore), Alex Carey (Rs 2.4 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 4.8 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 1.5 crore), Lalit Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh).

List of Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichanne, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel.

Players Traded: Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rajasthan Royals

Players bought in IPL 2020 Player Auction: Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3 crore), Robin Uthappa (Rs 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs 80 lakh), Andre Tye (Rs 1 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 1.3 crore), David Miller (Rs 75 lakh), Tom Curran (Rs 1 crore), Oshane Thomas (Rs 50 lakh), Anirudha Joshi (Rs 20 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs 20 lakh).

List of Retained Players: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Varun Aaron.