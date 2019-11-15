IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane set to debut for Delhi Capitals next year

Ajinkya Rahane has played 140 IPL matches and has scored 3820 runs with an average of 32.93 and a strike rate of 121.93.

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane will be a part of the Delhi Capitals in next year’s edition of the IPL. Delhi Capitals traded spinners Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia to Rajasthan Royals for Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane made his debut in the IPL back in 2008 and was part of the Mumbai Indians team. He was with the Mumbai Indians for the first two seasons of the IPL before moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2010. Many believed that Rahane was not cut for this format but he proved them wrong as he smashed the first century of the season in 2012 and was at his very best throughout the tournament.

Ajinkya Rahane has played 140 IPL matches scoring 3820 runs with an average of 32.93 and a strike rate of 121.93. Rahane had shifted base to Rising Pune Supergiants for two seasons after when Rajasthan Royals was serving a two ban. However, after the ban got lifted the Rajasthan Royals franchise owners bought him back. Rahane, however, was removed as captain of Rajasthan Royals in the middle IPL 2019. Steve Smith took over the leadership role from Rahane.

Delhi Capitals’ batting line up, which boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw will be bolstered further with the arrival of Rahane.

Earlier this month, Ravichandran Ashwin was traded by Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals. Ashwin was appointed captain of the Kings XI Punjab in 2018. The off-spinner was the captain of the side for two seasons before being traded to Delhi Capitals. Ashwin will be looking to make the most of the opportunity in next year’s IPL and will be hoping to be on the flight to Australia for the ICC World T20 scheduled to be held in October, 2020.