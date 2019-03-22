IPL 2019: Who all will make the cut in playing XI? Predicted teams of CSK, RCB

March 23, 2019

RCB will have to be good with the ball which has been their weak link in the past few seasons.

Huge totals cannot be defended if the bowling unit does not click.

CSK vs RCB IPL: The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 23, 2019. Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match which will be played in Chennai. Both teams have been good in selecting their squads this season. RCB has revamped their side after a disappointing season last year. On the other hand, Chennai has kept the squad same with a few minor changes.

The CSK will be looking to make the most of their experienced squad whereas the RCB will be more reliant on all-rounders. Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers will be two players who CSK have to get out early in the match.

Here’s a look at the Predicted XI for both teams ahead of the first match

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(C), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf Du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel, Himmat Singh, AB De Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee.

