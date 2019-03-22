IPL 2019: When and where to watch CSK vs RCB match live, live streaming, live updates

The first match is between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Banglore.

The 12th edition of the IPL is set to begin from Saturday, March 23. The 2018 champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of the tournament. While MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the title thrice, Virat Kohli’s RCB are yet to lift the T20 trophy. Virat Kohli will be hoping to win the tournament for the first time this season.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni will be hoping that he and his team can retain the title this season.

When is 1st IPL match?

The first IPL match will be played on March 23, 2019. The first match is between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Banglore. CSK won the title last season and this year again they will be starting out as the favourites.

Where to watch the 1st IPL match?

The 1st IPL match can be watched live on Star Sports Network

Where will the 1st IPL match be played?

The 1st IPL match between CSK and RCB will be played at the M.A.Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

What time does the 1st IPL match begin?

The first match between CSK vs RCB will begin at 8:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch live streaming of the match?

CSK vs RCB which is the first match of the IPL 2019 can be watched streamed live on the hotstar app.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klassen, Gurkeerat Singh, Himmat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Mandeep Singh

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad.