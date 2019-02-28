IPL 2019: Watch – MS Dhoni’s epic response to Rishabh Pant’s challenge

Dhoni says Pant’s attitude finds resonance with him as the former ‘Captain cool’ remembers the starting days of his career.

Ahead of the IPL 2019, former Indian captain MS Dhoni has replied to Rishabh Pant’s warning in which he had said he is ready to show Dhoni his game. The cricket veteran responded, saying he will be there waiting for him behind the wickets. Dhoni, who is popular for guiding young talent in the Indian cricket team as well as domestic ones, also passed on some wisdom to Pant and said, “Game Dikha, Name Bana” (show your game and you will make a name for yourself).

In a short video, Dhoni is seen sitting in a bus as Pant’s video plays on his smartphone. Dhoni says Pant’s attitude finds resonance with him as the former ‘Captain cool’ remembers the starting days of his career. “When I had begun, I had the same attitude. Come Rishabh, I will be there behind the wickets,” he told Pant.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant took to Twitter and challenged Dhoni in a video. “Had MS Dhoni not been around, he is not sure whether he would be a wicketkeeper today or not. I am ready for the challenge, as my game is going to unsettle Mr cool on the pitch,” Pant had said.

Both Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are gearing up to showcase what they’ve got during the IPL 2019 and are very much in the fray for a World Cup 2019 selection. The two cricketers will be seen playing against each other in the March 26 IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. CSK will be defending the IPL trophy in the upcoming IPL season. CSK captain MS Dhoni is a fan favorite and is seen as a hero. At present, both the wicketkeeper-batsmen are playing against Australia in the limited-overs series. The Australia tour of India 2019 is Team India’s last international assignment in their lead up to the World Cup 2019.

The IPL 2019 is scheduled to start from March 23 in India.