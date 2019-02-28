IPL 2019: Watch – MS Dhoni’s epic response to Rishabh Pant’s challenge

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 1:28 PM

Ahead of the IPL 2019, former Indian captain MS Dhoni has replied to Rishabh Pant's warning in which he had said he is ready to show Dhoni his game.

Dhoni says Pant’s attitude finds resonance with him as the former ‘Captain cool’ remembers the starting days of his career.

Ahead of the IPL 2019, former Indian captain MS Dhoni has replied to Rishabh Pant’s warning in which he had said he is ready to show Dhoni his game. The cricket veteran responded, saying he will be there waiting for him behind the wickets. Dhoni, who is popular for guiding young talent in the Indian cricket team as well as domestic ones, also passed on some wisdom to Pant and said, “Game Dikha, Name Bana” (show your game and you will make a name for yourself).

In a short video, Dhoni is seen sitting in a bus as Pant’s video plays on his smartphone. Dhoni says Pant’s attitude finds resonance with him as the former ‘Captain cool’ remembers the starting days of his career. “When I had begun, I had the same attitude. Come Rishabh, I will be there behind the wickets,” he told Pant.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant took to Twitter and challenged Dhoni in a video. “Had MS Dhoni not been around, he is not sure whether he would be a wicketkeeper today or not. I am ready for the challenge, as my game is going to unsettle Mr cool on the pitch,” Pant had said.

Read | Ahead of World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli & Co to don new jersey

Both Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are gearing up to showcase what they’ve got during the IPL 2019 and are very much in the fray for a World Cup 2019 selection. The two cricketers will be seen playing against each other in the March 26 IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. CSK will be defending the IPL trophy in the upcoming IPL season. CSK captain MS Dhoni is a fan favorite and is seen as a hero. At present, both the wicketkeeper-batsmen are playing against Australia in the limited-overs series. The Australia tour of India 2019 is Team India’s last international assignment in their lead up to the World Cup 2019.

The IPL 2019 is scheduled to start from March 23 in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL 2019: Watch – MS Dhoni’s epic response to Rishabh Pant’s challenge
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition