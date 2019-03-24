Suresh Raina beats Virat Kohli, becomes 1st player to achieve this IPL feat

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina plays a shot during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai, India, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Chennai Super Kings batsman achieved a milestone during the first match of IPL 2019 between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chennai on Saturday. Raina beat Virat Kohli to become the first player to complete 5,000 runs in IPL.

Before the start of the match, Raina needed 15 runs to complete the feat, while Kohli was 52 runs away from the 5,000 run mark. Raina scored 19 runs at the MA Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday, while Kohli was dismissed for 6.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2019 campaign in style as they beat RCB by 7 wickets. RCB were bundled out for a paltry 70, whih Chennai chased down with relative ease.

Read Also| IPL 2019: CSK register thumping victory over RCB in first match of T20 league | Highlights

Raina now has 5,004 runs in 177 IPL matches at an average of 34.27. He has scored one century and 35 half-centuries. He is also the only batsman in IPL history to score over 300 runs in all the 11 seasons.

The 32-year-old left handed batsman took to Twitter to celebrate his feat. “Blessed & proud to cross #5000runs. Here’s to many more victories with the team. Well done guys!” Raina said.

Blessed & proud to cross #5000runs. Here’s to many more victories with the team. Well done guys! @ChennaiIPL — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) March 23, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir brought down the giant RCB batting line-up on a tricky pitch that assisted the spinners. Virat Kohli, AB de Villers and Shimron Hetmeyer were all dismissed for single-digit figures, while opener Parthiv Patel top scored for RCB with 29. CSK then achieved the target in 17.4 overs losing only 3 wickers.

Both the captains, Dhoni and Kohli, expressed disappointment at the nature of the pitch and said that the wickets that IPL matches are played on definitely need to be better.