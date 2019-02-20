IPL 2019 schedule: Cricket’s biggest extravaganza kicks off on March 23, BCCI releases two-week time table

IPL 2019 schedule: BCCI releases two-week schedule

IPL 2019 schedule announced: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for the first two weeks of the 12th Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on March 23. In total, 17 games games will be played between March 23 and April 5.

While the weekends will have double games, one match will be played on rest of the days.The afternoon games will start at 4pm while evening games will begin at 8pm.

The opening game will be played in Chennai between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore of Virat Kohli.

However, the dates are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 schedule. The board said that a full schedule will be released soon and that any change in the provisional itinerary will be revised accordingly.

“Once these (Lok Sabha polls dates) have been released, the BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates,” read an official statement from the IPL.

As per the provisional two-week schedule, all the eight teams will play a minimum of four games. However, Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play five games each.

IPL 2019 schedule time table

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 8 pm

Match 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 4 pm

March 24: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 8 pm

Match 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab – 8 pm

March 26: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – 8 pm

March 27: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab – 8 pm

March 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – 8 pm

March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – 8 pm

March 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians – 4 pm

March 30: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 8 pm

March 31: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 4 pm

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – 8 pm

April 1: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals – 8 pm

April 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 8 pm

April 3: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – 8 pm

April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 8 pm

April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 8 pm

The cash-rich IPL is generally played during April and May of every year but the BCCI decided to prepone the tournament this year due to the general elections, the schedule to which is yet to be announced, and the ICC Cricket World Cup which begins on may 30.