  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL 2019: CSK register thumping victory over RCB in first match of T20 league | Highlights

IPL 2019: CSK register thumping victory over RCB in first match of T20 league | Highlights

By: | Updated:Mar 24, 2019 12:13 pm

CSK vs RCB IPL 2019: MS Dhoni-led CSK started their campaign on a high beating Virat Kohli's RCB comprehensively in the first match of the T20 league.

Harbhajan Singh was brilliant in his spell in the first match of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights:

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2019 campaign with a bang comprehensively beating Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai. Asked to bat first by Dhoni after winning the toss, Kohli’s men failed to get going and were bundled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs. Parthiv Patel was the top scorer for RCB with 29 runs.

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir were the chief destructors as they scalped three wickets each.

CSK chased down the target in the 18th over losing just three wickets. During the chase, Suresh Raina secured yet another milestone completing 5000 runs in IPL.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 Live: IPL 2019: When and where to watch CSK vs RCB match live, live streaming, live updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni(captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar.

Financial Express Commentary

Indian Premier League, 2019MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 24 March 2019

Chennai Super Kings 71/3 (17.4)

vs

Royal Challengers Bangalore 70 (17.1)

Match Ended ( Day - Match 1 ) Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

Live Blog

23:03 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score : CSK beat RCB in the IPL opener by 7 wickets

The Chennai Super Kings has started the tournament with a bang. CSK have beaten RCB by 7 wickets to register their first victory of the tournament.

22:53 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score : Chennai Super Kings need 2 more to win

Chennai Super Kings have had a very good start to the tournament. Harbhajan, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja did not allow any of the RCB batsmen to settle in. 

22:47 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score : BOWLED! Siraj gets Rayudu

Amabati Rayudu dismissed for 28 by Mohammed Siraj.  CSK need 12 to win the first match.

22:38 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score : CSK 52-2 in 13 overs.

The RCB team must be disappointed with themselves today. This pitch looks like a difficult track to bat on and even 130 would have been a tough total to chase. 

22:34 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score : CSK 51-2

Ambati Rayudu is playing a good knock today as CSK march towards victory. Jadhav 8, Rayudu 20

22:29 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score : CSK 43-2

CSK need 24 runs in 54 balls. 

22:25 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Moeen Ali gets Suresh Raina

Moeen Ali dismisses Suresh Raina for 19. 

22:16 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Suresh Raina reaches the 5,000 run mark in IPL CSK in 36-1 in 9 overs

Suresh Raina has become the first player to score 5,000 runs in IPL. Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu will look to finish the game for the CSK.

22:13 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: CSK 33 -1 in 8 overs

The  Chennai Super Kings have a chance to make sure that they can even have a good net run rate tonight if they manage to finish the match quickly.

22:10 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: CSK 23-1 in 7 overs

Suresh Raina has a chance to prove his worth in IPL 12.  He may have an outside chance to go for the 2019 World Cup if he manages to score runs this year. 

22:04 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: CSK 16-1 in 6 overs

The pitch is helping the bowlers a lot. 

22:00 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: CSK 14-1 in 5 overs

Raina and Rayudu are being watchful as Chahal and Ali are getting the ball to turn.

21:56 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: CSK in 11-1 4 overs

Moeen Aloi introduced in the attack by RCB as they look to get more wickets.  Rayudu dropped by Umesh Yadav. Will this haunt RCB?

21:50 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: Shane Watson gone for duck

Chahal strikes gets Shane Watson for a duck after a maiden over. 

21:48 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: Navdeep Saini hits Shane Watson with a very good bouncer. CSK 8-0

Navdeep Saini greets Shane Watson with a very good bouncer on his IPL debut.  Rayudu hits the first SIX of the CSK innings. 

21:42 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: CSK begin chase 0-0 in 1 over

Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson open the innings for CSK.  Chahal starts for well for RCB 

21:23 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Live Score: RCB all out for 70

RCB bundled out for 70. CSK need to chase 71 in 20 overs.  CSK spinners make the most of a slow track to trap RCB batsmen. Harbhajan was pick of the CSK bowlers picking up 3 wickets in his quota of 4 overs. Imran Tahir also up picked 3 wickets. 

21:18 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL CSK vs RCB Live: Umesh Yadav gone for 1

Umesh Yadav has been dismissed for 1 by Ravindra Jadeja.

21:15 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL CSK vs RCB Live: RCB 69-8

MS Dhoni has proved again that he can get the best out his players. Showing faith in Harbhajan Singh has given CSK rich dividends in today's game. 

Parthiv Patel 29 Umesh Yadav 1.

21:12 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL CSK vs RCB Live: RCB 66-8 in 15

Harbhajan Singh has been the star this evening for the CSK team. 

21:06 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL CSK vs RCB Live: Imran Tahir takes another one!

Chahal has been dismissed for 4 as RCB crumbling at 59-8.

21:01 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL CSK vs RCB Live: ParthIv Patel is the lone warrior for RCB 59-7 in 13

Parthiv Patel has been watching from the other end as the RCB batting crumbles in front of him. 

20:59 (IST)23 Mar 2019
IPL CSK vs RCB Live: Chennai Super Kings is brilliant tonight. RCB 55-7 in 12 overs

This is a dream start for the Chennai Super Kings as all the bowlers have delivered for them. 

20:57 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: MSD gets another review right RCB 53-7

MS Dhoni gets another review right and Imran Tahir gets his second as Navdeep Saini is back to the pavilion. 

20:53 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: RCB 53-6 in 11

Virat Kohli and his team management would not be happy with this right now.

20:51 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Ravindra jadeja joins the party as Colin De Grandhomme dismissed for 4

CSK are roaring right now and the RCB team look like they have no answers whatsoever. Jadeja has struck in his very first over. 

20:46 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Imran Tahir strikes! Shivam Dubey gone for 2

Imran Tahir strikes with his second ball of the tournament. Shivam Dubey dismissed for 2. 

20:43 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: CSK in total control, RCB 45-4 in 9 overs at time out

Chennai Super Kings are in total control and seem to have picked up from where they had left off last season. 

20:38 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Hetmyer OUT! CSK on top

Hetmyer has gone for duck on debut as RCB look lost in this game.

20:34 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Harbhajan Sinbgh on fire! AB De Villiers gone for 9

RCB in big trouble as AB De Villiers is gone for 9. Harbhajan having a dream start to this years IPL.

20:32 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Deepak Chahar ends a brilliant spell RCB 36-2 in 7 overs

AB De Villiers has replaced Moeen Ali in the centre. Deepak Chahar has had a good first game for the CSK.

20:24 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Harbhajan Singh strikes again Moeen Ali gone for 9

Bhajji strikes again as Moeen Ali is back in the pavilion. RCB 28-2.

20:22 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Deepak Chahar is bowling really well RCB 28-1 5 overs.

Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali will have to build a partnership here. The pitch is providing some assistance to the spinners and it will be difficult for any batsman to come in and start smashing the ball around.  Moeen Ali 9  Parthiv Patel  11

20:18 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Harbhajan Singh looking in great rhythm

Harbhajan Singh has given CSK a very important wicket. Moeen Ali is out in the middle and has smashed Harbhajan for the first SIX of the tournament. 

20:16 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli Out!

RCB skipper gone for 6. 16-1. 

20:13 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Chahar in his second over of the match 14-0

Deepak Chahar is bowling a good line in this match. It looks like the wicket can be a little difficult to bat on Sunil Gavaskar thinks chasing a big total on this pitch can be difficult.  Virat Kohli 6 Parthiv Patel 7. 

20:08 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Harbhajan Singh playing his 150th IPL match 12-0

Bhajji has been handed the second over from captain MS Dhoni. Harbhajan will be looking to make a mark this year as his form can be crucial for the Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli 4 Parthiv Patel 7.  

20:04 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel open for RCB 5-0 after 1 over

Deepak Chahar starts the first over for CSK.  Parthiv Patel hits the first boundary of the match and IPL 2019. 

19:48 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Match: CSK fans are roaring listen here

Can you hear the CSK fans roaring?

19:47 (IST)23 Mar 2019
CSK vs RCB Live Match: Navdeep Saini set to make his IPL debut

Navdeep Saini will make his IPL debut in the IPL opener against the CSK.  Saini was a part of the RCB squad last year but did not get a game. This year he has got his opportunity in the very first game which shows that Virat Kohli has faith in his skill. 

LOAD MORE
Switch to Hindi Edition