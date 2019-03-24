Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights:
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2019 campaign with a bang comprehensively beating Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai. Asked to bat first by Dhoni after winning the toss, Kohli’s men failed to get going and were bundled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs. Parthiv Patel was the top scorer for RCB with 29 runs.
CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir were the chief destructors as they scalped three wickets each.
CSK chased down the target in the 18th over losing just three wickets. During the chase, Suresh Raina secured yet another milestone completing 5000 runs in IPL.
Match 1. CSK XI: A Rayudu, S Watson, S Raina, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, D Bravo, D Chahar, S Thakur, H Singh, I Tahir https://t.co/tvAGmTNy1q #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2019
Match 1. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: V Kohli, P Patel, M Ali, S Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, S Dube, C de Grandhomme, U Yadav, Y Chahal, M Siraj, N Saini https://t.co/tvAGmTNy1q #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2019
RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 Live: IPL 2019: When and where to watch CSK vs RCB match live, live streaming, live updates
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni(captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar.
The Chennai Super Kings has started the tournament with a bang. CSK have beaten RCB by 7 wickets to register their first victory of the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings have had a very good start to the tournament. Harbhajan, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja did not allow any of the RCB batsmen to settle in.
Amabati Rayudu dismissed for 28 by Mohammed Siraj. CSK need 12 to win the first match.
The RCB team must be disappointed with themselves today. This pitch looks like a difficult track to bat on and even 130 would have been a tough total to chase.
Ambati Rayudu is playing a good knock today as CSK march towards victory. Jadhav 8, Rayudu 20
CSK need 24 runs in 54 balls.
Moeen Ali dismisses Suresh Raina for 19.
Suresh Raina has become the first player to score 5,000 runs in IPL. Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu will look to finish the game for the CSK.
The Chennai Super Kings have a chance to make sure that they can even have a good net run rate tonight if they manage to finish the match quickly.
Suresh Raina has a chance to prove his worth in IPL 12. He may have an outside chance to go for the 2019 World Cup if he manages to score runs this year.
The pitch is helping the bowlers a lot.
Raina and Rayudu are being watchful as Chahal and Ali are getting the ball to turn.
Moeen Aloi introduced in the attack by RCB as they look to get more wickets. Rayudu dropped by Umesh Yadav. Will this haunt RCB?
Chahal strikes gets Shane Watson for a duck after a maiden over.
Navdeep Saini greets Shane Watson with a very good bouncer on his IPL debut. Rayudu hits the first SIX of the CSK innings.
Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson open the innings for CSK. Chahal starts for well for RCB
RCB bundled out for 70. CSK need to chase 71 in 20 overs. CSK spinners make the most of a slow track to trap RCB batsmen. Harbhajan was pick of the CSK bowlers picking up 3 wickets in his quota of 4 overs. Imran Tahir also up picked 3 wickets.
Umesh Yadav has been dismissed for 1 by Ravindra Jadeja.
MS Dhoni has proved again that he can get the best out his players. Showing faith in Harbhajan Singh has given CSK rich dividends in today's game.
Parthiv Patel 29 Umesh Yadav 1.
Harbhajan Singh has been the star this evening for the CSK team.
Chahal has been dismissed for 4 as RCB crumbling at 59-8.
Parthiv Patel has been watching from the other end as the RCB batting crumbles in front of him.
This is a dream start for the Chennai Super Kings as all the bowlers have delivered for them.
MS Dhoni gets another review right and Imran Tahir gets his second as Navdeep Saini is back to the pavilion.
Virat Kohli and his team management would not be happy with this right now.
CSK are roaring right now and the RCB team look like they have no answers whatsoever. Jadeja has struck in his very first over.
Imran Tahir strikes with his second ball of the tournament. Shivam Dubey dismissed for 2.
Chennai Super Kings are in total control and seem to have picked up from where they had left off last season.
Hetmyer has gone for duck on debut as RCB look lost in this game.
RCB in big trouble as AB De Villiers is gone for 9. Harbhajan having a dream start to this years IPL.
AB De Villiers has replaced Moeen Ali in the centre. Deepak Chahar has had a good first game for the CSK.
Bhajji strikes again as Moeen Ali is back in the pavilion. RCB 28-2.
Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali will have to build a partnership here. The pitch is providing some assistance to the spinners and it will be difficult for any batsman to come in and start smashing the ball around. Moeen Ali 9 Parthiv Patel 11
Harbhajan Singh has given CSK a very important wicket. Moeen Ali is out in the middle and has smashed Harbhajan for the first SIX of the tournament.
RCB skipper gone for 6. 16-1.
Deepak Chahar is bowling a good line in this match. It looks like the wicket can be a little difficult to bat on Sunil Gavaskar thinks chasing a big total on this pitch can be difficult. Virat Kohli 6 Parthiv Patel 7.
Bhajji has been handed the second over from captain MS Dhoni. Harbhajan will be looking to make a mark this year as his form can be crucial for the Chennai Super Kings. Virat Kohli 4 Parthiv Patel 7.
Deepak Chahar starts the first over for CSK. Parthiv Patel hits the first boundary of the match and IPL 2019.
Can you hear the CSK fans roaring?
Navdeep Saini will make his IPL debut in the IPL opener against the CSK. Saini was a part of the RCB squad last year but did not get a game. This year he has got his opportunity in the very first game which shows that Virat Kohli has faith in his skill.