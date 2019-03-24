Harbhajan Singh was brilliant in his spell in the first match of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights:

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2019 campaign with a bang comprehensively beating Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai. Asked to bat first by Dhoni after winning the toss, Kohli’s men failed to get going and were bundled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs. Parthiv Patel was the top scorer for RCB with 29 runs.

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir were the chief destructors as they scalped three wickets each.

CSK chased down the target in the 18th over losing just three wickets. During the chase, Suresh Raina secured yet another milestone completing 5000 runs in IPL.

Match 1. CSK XI: A Rayudu, S Watson, S Raina, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, D Bravo, D Chahar, S Thakur, H Singh, I Tahir https://t.co/tvAGmTNy1q #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2019

Match 1. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: V Kohli, P Patel, M Ali, S Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, S Dube, C de Grandhomme, U Yadav, Y Chahal, M Siraj, N Saini https://t.co/tvAGmTNy1q #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni(captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar.