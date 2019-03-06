IPL 2019: 5 players who can help Rajasthan Royals lift the trophy again

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals would like to repeat their 2008 success. (File Photo/PTI)

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals were the champions at the inaugural season of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. However, after lifting the trophy in the first edition of the T20 league, Rajasthan Royals have failed to make it to any of the finals. With IPL 2019 just around the corner, RR would look to change their fortunes this time around.

Rajasthan Royals kick off their IPL 2019 campaign on March 25 against Kings XI Punjab on their home ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the Royals have put together a balanced squad for IPL 2019. Here are Rajasthan Royals players who could make all the difference this year:

Oshane Thomas

West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas returned figures of 5 for 21 against England in the fifth ODI and led his team to victory. Courtesy this win, West Indies managed to draw the series 2-2.

Thomas was the second-highest wicket taker in the 2018 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He picked 18 wickets in that tournament with an average of 17.66. Since his foray into international cricket, Thomas has made a name for himself regularly clocking over 145 kph.

The 21-year old was picked up by Rajasthan royals in the IPL 2019 auction for Rs 1.1 crore. Thomas will add much-needed firepower to RR’s bowling attack which boasts of Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Jos Buttler

During the last edition, Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat were the most expensive buys for Rajasthan Royals and were expected to set the stage on fire. Both of them failed to get going. One player who single-handely kept

the Royals flag flying high during IPL 2018 was Jos Buttler.

Buttler scored 548 runs in 13 matches at a staggering average of 54.8 and a strike rate of 155. Buttler also matched Virender Sehwag’s IPL record of scoring 5 consecutive half-centuries.

Following his IPL exploits, Buttler earned a Test callup and has since scored over 900 runs for England in Test matches. The Royals will hope that Buttler can continue his form this year.

Jofra Archer

In his debut last year, Jofra Archer made his presence felt at the IPL. He won the Man of the Match award after picking three wickets against Mumbai Indians.

Not only is Archer known for his pace and swing, he also has a lethal knuckle ball at his disposal.

This English all-rounder can bowl at close to 150 kph and swing the bat when the team needs him to. He will surely be the one to watch out for this IPL.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith missed last year’s IPL as he was banned after being found guilty of involvement in ball-tampering. Smith has since been playing his trade in T20 leagues around the globe.

With World Cup set to begin in May, Smith would want to use the IPL platform to make his case for a call up to the Australia side.

Not only would Smith add depth to the Rajasthan Royals’ batting, he would also be one of the contenders for the captaincy.

Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals bought Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crore during last year’s IPL auction. Unadkat failed to live up to his price tag and picked up 11 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 44.18.

The left-arm pacer was released by RR, only to be bought again during the IPL 2019 auction. He had impressed Wasim Akram with his variations, and seems like the team-management is imposing the faith in the same.

Unadkat would want to come good this season and lead his team to glory at IPL 2019.