IPL 2019: R Ashwin’s controversial run out of Jos Butler triggers heated debate on ‘Mankading’ – know what it is

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Butler reacts after being ‘Mankaded’ by Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin during the match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. (PTI)

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin landed in controversy after his controversial run out of Jose Butler on Monday evening. The Rajasthan Royals batsman was run out by Ashwin, after the latter removed the bails at the non striker’s end before bowling his delivery.

The incident happened during the second ball off the 13th over of the match. After clipping the bails, Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin appealed to the umpire. The decision then went to the third umpire who declared that Buttler was run out. After the stumping, Ashwin and Butler were seen in an animated discussion while the decision was taken by the umpire. The batsman was visibly upset while going back to the pavilion

What is ‘Mankading’?

‘Mankading’ is a term named after legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. During the 1947 Australia tour, Mankad dismissed Australian batsman Bill Brown not once but twice by removing the bails at the non-striker’s end before the delivery. While Mankad faced severe criticism from Australian media over his ‘unsportsman spirit’, he got support from none other than great Don Bradman.

What Bradman wrote in his autobiography

Bradman has written in his autobiography, “For the life of me, I can’t understand why [the press] questioned his sportsmanship. The laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered. If not, why is the provision there which enables the bowler to run him out? By backing up too far or too early, the non-striker is very obviously gaining an unfair advantage.”

Laws around ‘Mankading’

During the year 2017, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC ) introduced a number of changes in laws of cricket. The MCC, however, upheld the bowler’s right to appeal in this kind of situation. A slight change in the law gave the bowlers the right to run-out the non-striker up to the extent at which they “would be expected to deliver the ball”.

Earlier, under MCC rules, bowlers were allowed to attempt a run out at the non striker’s end only after the run up. However, now bowlers at all levels, can run-out the non-striker at an instant that they are expected to deliver the ball.

Reactions

Rajeev Shukla: “If I remember in one of the meetings of captains & match referee where I was also present as chairman it had been decided that if non striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out @IPL @BCCI,” the IPL chairman tweeted.

Shane Warne: “Ashwin’s actions were simply disgraceful, and I hope the BCCI doesn’t condone this sort of behaviour in the #IPL ! #spiritofthegame. As Captain of your side – you set the standard of the way the team wants to play & what the team stands for ! Why do such a disgraceful & low act like that tonight ? You must live with yourself & FYI – it’s to late to say sorry Mr Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act,” Warne tweeted.

Dean Jones: “Don’t blame Ashwin here. As it’s allowed in the Laws of the game.. how is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it’s allowed within the Laws of game? Blame the administrators for making the Law,” Dean Jones wrote on Twitter.

Michael Vaughan: “If @josbuttler had been warned well that’s fine … if he hasn’t and it’s the first time I think @ashwinravi99 is completely out of order … watch how often this happens from now on !!!!!!! #IPL,” Vaughan tweeted.