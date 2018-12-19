IPL 2019: Meet Prayas Ray Barman, the youngest crorepati at this year’s auction

IPL 2019: Prayas Ray Barman

IPL 2019: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has emerged as the new favourite for both players as well as cricketing fans. Besides an action-packed 4 hours of entertainment for almost one and a half months, the cash-rich tournament provides the right platform to players to showcase their talent and catch the eye of Indian selectors.

The bidding to pick players for IPL 2019 was held in Jaipur on Tuesday that saw franchises going behind the best ones including newcomers. After record-breaking bids for mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey, one name which surprised everyone was Prayas Ray Barman. The 16-year-old uncapped bowling all-rounder was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 1.5 crore.

Born on October 23, 2002, Barman made his List A debut for Bengal in September this year in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He bowls leg-beak and is a very handy batsman. Barman was the leading wicket-taker for his side in the Vijay Hazare with 11 dismissals and nine catches.

Barman is a fan of Australia’s Shane Warne. The 6.1-feet tall cricketer loves to be quick in the air and accurate, just like Anil Kumble. Despite having an impressive List A debut against Jammu and Kashmir, bagging 4/20, Barman failed to grab a place in Bengal’s Ranji team.

Speaking to PTI after RCB rallied behind him in the IPL auction, Barman said that his dream of clicking a photo with his role model Virat Kohli is about to come true now. The budding cricketer said that he will utilise this opportunity to learn from Kohli and AB de Villiers.

“Like any other youngster in India, Virat is our role model. I always had a dream to click a photo with Kohli. I have tried a lot but did not get any opportunity. Now that I would be sharing the dressing room with my hero is just unbelievable,” he said.

“Sharing the dressing room, practising, interacting with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers on a day to day basis… It will be a big learning curve for me,” he added.

11 wickets at a meager economy rate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the young 16 year old will learn a lot from @yuzi_chahal!#12thMan, welcome Prayas Ray Barman to Bengaluru!#PlayBold #BidForBold #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/TBoiNMmT35 — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 18, 2018



About his first-class debut, Barman said, “Ranji Trophy is a different ball game. I think I’ve to go a long way to play Ranji. I was in the 15 though and learnt a lot from skipper Manoj Tiwary and coach Sairaj Bahutule.”

Barman comes from a middle-class family. Hailing from Durgapur in West Bengal, barman grew up in Delhi where his father, a general physician, works. He had initially joined the Ram Pal Cricket Academy in Gargi College in South Delhi. But later he moved to Durgapur Cricket Centre where he learned cricketing skills under Shibnath Ray.

Barman currently lives in Kolkata. He had first grabbed attention when he played in the Ambar Roy Sub-Junior Under-14. He was later picked for under Bengal U-16.