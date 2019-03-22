IPL 2019: KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal? Who will open the innings with Chris Gayle for Kings XI Punjab

It will be difficult for any bowling attack to stop Gayle if he manages to replicate what he has been doing for the Windies team.

IPL 2019: After failing to reach the qualifiers in the last season, the Kings XI Punjab team decided to revamp their side for this year’s edition of the T20 league. Punjab let go off a lot of players. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul were brilliant last season for the Punjab side but the team failed to capitalise on the good starts they provided. This year it will be a challenge for skipper Ravichandran Ashwin to get the best out of his team. Let’s have a look at the players who can open the innings for the King XI side.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was the first choice opener for the Punjab team last season. Rahul was brilliant throughout the season as he won games for the side single-handedly. But in the past few months, his form has dipped which could be a reason of worry.

Chris Gayle

The 39-year-old batsman has been in top form for the Windies side. Chris Gayle is one of the most destructive batsmen around the world. Ashwin and the team management will be hoping that Gayle can carry his ODI form into IPL. It will be difficult for any bowling attack to stop Gayle if he manages to replicate what he has been doing for the Windies team.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut in the recent series against Australia and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He has been in good form at the domestic level as well as the international level. Mayank Agarwal had a forgettable season last year and would be hoping to prove a point in the shortest format of the game too. Will Ashwin will pick Agarwal ahead of KL Rahul to open the innings with Chris Gayle?