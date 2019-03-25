IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Preview: Epic clash expected as Steve Smith returns to action; will Chris Gayle fire?

Varun Chakravarthy is a mystery spinner who was bought by the Punjab team for Rs 8.4 crore and could be a match winner for the Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their first match of this year’s edition of the Indian Premiere League. The 4th encounter of the season will take place in Rajasthan Royals’ home ground at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Rajasthan Royals and Ravichandran Ashwin will be captaining Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin will be hoping that his team reaches the playoffs this season after finishing seventh in 2018.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will be hoping that Steve Smith fires for them. The match will see Steve Smith return after the one-year ban and he will be looking to make the most of his opportunity. We have already witnessed how David Warner performed for the SRH and the Rajasthan Royals will be expecting the same from Steve Smith.

Kings XI Punjab has revamped their side this season and looks much more balanced. Ashwin has some very good spinners in his side who could be the backbone of the Punjab team this year. Varun Chakravarthy is a mystery spinner who was bought by the Punjab team for Rs 8.4 crore and could be a match winner for the Kings XI Punjab. It is also very important that the top order fires for both teams if they want to be successful in this years IPL. Teams who get a solid start get the opportunity to accelerate during the middle and can also end their innings well.

The Punjab team have three opening batsmen in their squad. Chris Gayle being the first choice is a no brainer but it will be interesting to watch if Mayank Agarwal who has had a fantastic run or KL Rahul who was the highest run scorer for the Kings XI will be the second pick.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Aryaman Birla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Ish Sodhi, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Riyan Parag, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, ,Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran.