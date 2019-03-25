RR vs KXIP 2019: When and where to watch IPL live match, live streaming, live Telecast on TV, online

By: | Updated: March 25, 2019 4:20 PM

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab can be watched live on the Hotstar app.

IPL Live Score 2019: Kings XI Punjab will face Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the tournament as both teams look to open their account on a winning note. Rajasthan will be riding high after the return of Steve Smith to their squad. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, will be banking on Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal to give them a good start at the top of the order. Both teams have a good lineup and the match should be an interesting one. Ashwin will lead Kings XI Punjab team while Rahane leads the Rajasthan Royals.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will take place on Monday. March 25, 2019.

Where will Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab be played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab will start at 8:00 pm. Toss will take place half an hour before the game.

Where can you watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match live telecast?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab can be watched live on the Star Sports Network on TV.

Where can you watch live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab can be watched live on the Hotstar app.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Aryaman Birla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Ish Sodhi, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Riyan Parag, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, ,Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran.

