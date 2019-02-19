IPL 2019: BCCI announces schedule for 2 weeks, MS Dhoni’s CSK to play Virat Kohli’s RCB in opener

By: | Updated: February 19, 2019 4:42 PM

All teams will play a minimum of four games with Delhi Capitals and RCB competing in five matches each during this time.

ipl 2019 start date, virat kohli, ms dhoni, csk vs rcb, ipl 2019, ipl 2019 dates, vivo ipl 2019 schedule, ipl 2019 first match date, ipl 2019 first match team, ipl 2019 match schedule time table, The IPL will be off to an earlier-than-usual start this year owing to the general elections, dates of which are yet to be announced. (Image BCCI)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter of the 12th Indian Premier League for which a provisional two-week schedule was announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.

The opening game has been scheduled for March 23 in Chennai, the BCCI announced in its schedule comprising 17 games. The IPL will be off to an earlier-than-usual start this year owing to the general elections, dates of which are yet to be announced. Any change in the provisional itinerary — from March 23 to April 5 — will be revised accordingly.

“These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released, the BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates,” read an official statement from the IPL.

On March 24, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon encounter of a double header in which Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will meet each other in Jaipur to complete the first round of games. A total of 17 matches will be played during this two-week phase across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises.

All teams will play a minimum of four games with Delhi Capitals and RCB competing in five matches each during this time. Every side will play a minimum of two home and two away matches except for Delhi and RCB. While Delhi will compete in three home games, RCB will play an equal number of away encounters.

While the weekends will have double-headers but the schedule doesn’t clarify whether the BCCI will continue with the usual 4pm (afternoon) and 8 pm (evening) format or there will be a change in timing.

Itinerary
March 23: CSK vs RCB (Chennai)

March 24: KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata, Afternoon Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, Evening)

March 25: Rajasthan Royals vs KXIP (Jaipur)

March 26: Delhi Capitals vs CSK (Delhi)

March 27: KKR vs KXIP (Kolkata)

March 28: RCB vs MI (Bengaluru)

March 29: Sunrisers vs Rajasthan Royals (Hyderabad)

March 30: KXIP vs MI (Mohali, Afternoon) Delhi Capitals vs KKR (Delhi, Evening)

March 31: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB (Hyderabad, Afternoon) CSK vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, Evening)

April 1: KXIP vs Delhi Capitals (Mohali)

April 2: Rajasthan Royals vs RCB (Jaipur)

April 3: MI vs CSK (Mumbai)

April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Delhi)

April 5: RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL 2019: BCCI announces schedule for 2 weeks, MS Dhoni’s CSK to play Virat Kohli’s RCB in opener
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition