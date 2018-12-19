IPL 2019 auction: Who is Shivam Dube? The uncapped player who earned big at IPL 2019 auction

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 9:36 AM

The auction for next IPL season was held on Tuesday in Jaipur that saw uncapped player Shivam Dube attract a lot of attention. He was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping Rs 5 crore.

Shivam DubeIPL 2019 auction

The auction for next IPL season was held on Tuesday in Jaipur that saw uncapped player Shivam Dube attract a lot of attention. He was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping Rs 5 crore.

The 6-feet-tall Mumbai all-rounder is a right-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batsman. Dube hogged the limelight when he peeled off five sixes in five balls off left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh on December 17 on the final day of their Ranji Trophy match against Baroda.

Born on June 26 in 1993, Shivam Dube has played junior cricket for his state before making it to the senior team in domestic cricket.

Dube made his list A debut for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy in February 2017 against Rajasthan in Chennai. He made his Twenty20 debut in January 2016 for Mumbai during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.


Dube’s first-class debut came in December 2017 when he played for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy against Karnataka. In the first innings, he took his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

In November this year, Dube scored his maiden century in first-class cricket against Railways. In his next match, against Karnataka, he took another five-wicket haul, clinching seven wickets for 54 runs. The 25-year-old has so far played six first-class matches for Mumbai scoring 567 runs. This includes two hundreds — one against Railways and one against Gujarat.

On 17 December 2018, just a day before the IPL auction, in the Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, Dube hit five sixes in one over. He, however, missed the sixth ball of spinner Swapnil Singh. The match ended in a draw.

Ahead of the auction, his 5 sixes in Ranji impressed former skipper Sunil Gavaskar who said that Dube will be on the radar of IPL teams when they meet in Jaipur.

