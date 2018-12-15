IPL 2019 Auction: Who is Hugh Edmeades? The new IPL auctioneer to replace Richard Madley first time in 11 years

Reacting to the news, Richard Madley said that he was told that decision to bring a new auctioneer was a part of a change in the auction process that the BCCI has brought. (Photo source: IPL)

IPL Players Auction 2019: The cash-rich cricketing tournament Indian Premier is back with a few changes! Besides changing the venue and time of auction, the BCCI has announced that this season will also see a new host. Richard Madley, who hails from Wales and has been the auctioneer for IPL since its inception in 2008, will be missing from the action. He will be replaced by international auctioneer for Christie’s Hugh Edmeades.

Reacting to the news, Richard Madley said that he was told that decision to bring a new auctioneer was a part of a change in the auction process that the BCCI has brought. He said that the decision was surprising for him because when he was informed about the BCCI’s decision to change the venue, timings, he assumed that the board will bring in a newer, younger auctioneer. But he was disappointed to know that the body has picked the one who is older to him and has no experience of IPL.

“Perhaps an Indian auctioneer, which would be perfectly logical. Therefore I was surprised when my replacement is a British auctioneer, older than me, more grey hairs, heavier,” Madley told CricketNext.

Richard Madley, a former junior international hockey player, and Surrey league cricketer, is referred to a second generation auctioneer. Calling Hugh Edmeades his good friend, Madley said, “But he is a first class art auctioneer who has no experience of IPL. Therefore, it is illogical to me to replace me with somebody who is almost my mirror image. That, to me, is the one area that hurts,”

Who is Hugh Edmeades? The new IPL auctioneer

Hugh Edmeades has over 30 years of experience in auctioning. According to Christie’s website, Hugh Edmeades, also the company’s former International Director of Auctioneering, is responsible for over pound (£) 2.2 billion in sales at the world’s biggest auction house.

Edmeades (60) had made his debut in August 1984 and has conducted over 2,300 auctions so far. He has also presided over esteemed sales including the auction at the gala dinner to mark late Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday.

He stepped down from his full-time job at Christie’s in December 2016 to become an independent freelance auctioneer. He has, however, retained his title of international auctioneer for Christie’s. His Linkedin profile reads ‘International Fine Art, Classic Car & Charity Auctioneer’.

IPL 2019 Player Auction

Meanwhile, the IPL 2019 auction will be a one-day affair this time. The auction will be held at a new venue — Jaipur on December 18 (Tuesday). Also, the BCCI has changed the time from morning hours to evening – 3 pm to 9 pm. If reports are to go by, the BCCI has changed timing keeping in mind the prime-time slot (7-10 pm) to attract the maximum number of viewers.