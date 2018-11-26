IPL 2019 auction to be held on December 18, gets primetime slot

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 10:57 AM

The auction for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held on December 18.

ipl, ipl auction, ipl 2019 auction, indian premier league, ipl 12 auction, ipl auction date, indian premier league auction, sports news, ipl newsAll the franchises have already released the list of players retained and released by them. (Source: BCCI)

The auction for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held on December 18. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to change the timings for this season’s auctions. The report claims that this year’s IPL auction will begin at 3 pm to get primetime viewership as against the 10 am slot it was held in previous editions. It added that all the franchises have been informed about the decision.

This came as the board, as well as the broadcaster, wanted to give the event a primetime positioning to attract more viewers. Also, the fifth day of the second Test between India and Australia in Perth is scheduled to take place on December 18. The regular timings would have resulted in a clash between the two events.

The IPL auction will reportedly start at 3 pm and will go on till 9:30 pm. This year, the auction will take place in Jaipur.

All the franchises have already released the list of players retained and released by them. Some high profile names like Yuvraj Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir and Jaydev Unadkat were released by their respective sides.

The venue for IPL 2019 is yet to be finalised as the tournament is likely to clash with 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This has resulted in some discontent among the franchise as the auctions are being held before the deciding on the venue.

Also, with the ODI World Cup set to begin days after the IPL final, availability of top players will also be an issue. Cricket Australia has already confirmed that its players will not be playing the full edition of the league. They would also need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board before participating in the IPL.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL 2019 auction to be held on December 18, gets primetime slot
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition