IPL 2019 Auction: Complete list of 346 shortlisted players with base price

IPL 2019 Auction: Complete list of shortlisted players with base price who will go under the hammer

IPL 2019 players auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back with a storm. The 12th edition of the cash-rich tournament is likely to be held in March and April next year in view of the general elections and the process to complete all squads is already underway. A total of 1,003 had enrolled for auction but only 346 were shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This includes 226 Indian players and 120 overseas.

The IPL auction 2019 is bound to be very interesting given that at least nine players have set their base price in the bracket of Rs 2 crore. Interestingly, all these 9 players are overseas players. No Indian player has registered himself in the highest bracket. The one who leads the local players’ pack is Jaydev Unadkat with Rs 1.5 crore. Unadkat was last season’s top grosser with a final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore.

In total, there are 70 available spots in all 8 IPL teams with a total left purse of 145.25 crore.

IPL 2019 Auction

Infogram

This time, the event will be one-day affair. The BCCI has announced a few changes including change in the venue and timing. The auction of players will be held in Jaipur, not in Bangalore. Also, the event will start at 3 in the evening and conclude by 9 pm. If reports are to go by, the decision to change the timing was taken in order to attract more viewers in the prime time (7 to 10 pm). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL.

Also, the BCCI has changed the auctioneer for the first time in 11 years. The one who will replace Richard Madley is Hugh Edmeades.