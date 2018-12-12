IPL 2019 Auction: 5 Foreign Players to watch out for

Shane Watson was released by RCB after the 2017 edition of the IPL as RCB was looking to build a team around AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli which backfired.

With the IPL Auction being just around the corner it will be interesting to see what franchisees do this time. The 2018 edition of the IPL saw the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings reigned supreme once again under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The yellow team proved that age was just a number for them as they were the oldest side in terms of average in the 2018 edition of the IPL and were still able to clinch the title. MS Dhoni and the team management were keen on picking players with more experience and the ability to handle pressure. The star being Shane Watson for them who turned out to be a match winner.

Shane Watson was released by RCB after the 2017 edition of the IPL as RCB was looking to build a team around AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli which backfired.

Here is the list of 5 players to watch out for:

Martin Guptill

The tall, right handed New Zealand batsman has set his base price for Rupees 1 Crore. His base price will help in attracting many buyers for him in this season. Martin Guptill has a phenomenal record in white ball cricket and will be able to make an impact for any team that he plays once he gets going.

Alex Hales

The tall English batsmen who is known for his T-20 exploits has set his base price at Rupees 1.5 crore. It will be interesting to see who picks the English batsmen. Alex Hales, in the series against India in July 2018, smashed 58 off 41 balls to help the home side level the series against a visiting Indian team.

Shimron Hetmyer

With a base price of just Rs 50 lakhs, this batsmen will be definitely someone franchisees would like to pick. The West Indian batsmen is the most popular player in the current West Indian team. Hetmyer is a 21-year-old from Guyana who has made his name all around the world. During the tour to India, Hetmyer displayed some brilliant knocks where he scored a fluent 94 off 64 deliveries and also smashed a century in the series scoring 1063 off just 78 deliveries. The West Indian star can definitely start a bidding war amongst franchisees.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is one of the mainstays of the English line up and has set a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Bairstow has been in very good form and is performing well across all three formats. The 2019 World Cup is just after the IPL which makes it interesting to see if Jonny Bairstow will be available for the whole tournament. The franchisees will have to keep that fact in mind if they plan to acquire the services of the English wicket-keeper batsmen.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has set his base price at Rs 1 crore. The Australian leg spinner has already had a stint with the Rising Pune Supergiants where he was playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Zampa has also been an integral part of the Australian team and may very well be on the flight to England for the 2019 world cup. Teams who are weak in the bowling department will have an eye on him.