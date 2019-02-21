IPL 2019: 10 players who can set the stage on fire this season

At this year’s auctions, the franchises picked up a variety of young talent who have the potential to light up IPL 2019.

With the Indian Premier League 2019 round the corner, all the franchises are looking to hit the ground running as they kickstart their campaign on March 24. At this year’s auctions, the franchises picked up a variety of young talent who have the potential to light up IPL 2019. Here’s a list of IPL players to look out for this IPL season:

Sam Curran

The English all-rounder Sam Curran is set to make his IPL debut. The English star all-rounder was bought by Kings XI Punjab for 7.2 crores during the IPL auctions.

Sam Curran has been one of the best finds for the English team as he is efficient with both the bat and ball. Curran was impressive in the Test series against India and was the joint man of the series with Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The all-rounder has played 9 Test matches, 2 One Day Internationals and 47 T20i. It will be interesting to see if he can repeat his heroics in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Shimron Hetmyer

Carribean player Shimron Hetmyer has earned himself the reputation of being a hard-hitting batsman. He walks into a squad which boasts the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Colin de Grandhomme.

Hetmeyer came into limelight when the West Indies toured India last year. He emerged as the top scorer for his side with 259 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51.80.

Hetmyer has played 20 One day internationals and has scored 758 runs with an average of 37.9. The Windies batsman has scored three centuries in just 20 games with his highest being 127.

Varun Chakravathi

Sunil Narine, M Ashwin, Mayank Markande and now Varun Chakravarthi — The IPL auctions have a history of turning an unknown mystery spinner into an overnight millionaire. Chakravarthi, the mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu sparked a bidding war in this year’s auction between Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. It was Kings XI Punjab who finally won the bidding war and bought the leggie for a whopping Rs 8.4 crores.

Varun was selected in the TNPL last year where he took 9 wickets in 10 matches but any batsmen who faced him found it difficult to read his deliveries which helped in slowing the scoring rate of the opposition team. The Tamil Nadu spinner boasts of having 7 deliveries in his arsenal.

Varun Chakravarthy will be playing under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin. It will be interesting to see how Ashwin uses the mystery spinner in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh, the wicket-keeper batsman was bought at a whopping Rs 4.8 crore by Kings XI Punjab.

Prabhsimran rose to prominence after he hit 65 runs off 37 balls in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in 2018. In his presence, the team clinched the title against Sri Lanka.

Given his solid record, he is likely be picked up as the first choice wicket-keeper in the KXIP side in IPL 2019. This Punjab boy idolises Virender Sehwag in the aggresive style of playing.

Jonny Bairstow

The English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has been in the form of his life. Bairstow is currently one of the finest wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. The English wicket keeper batsmen is set to don the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey for the 2019 edition of the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs 2.20 crores for Jonny Bairstow and it will be interesting to see how they utilise him. The side will be led by Kane Williamson and it is possible that Jonny Bairstow might be picked in the playing XI as an opening batsman.

Bairstow has played 63 Test matches and has scored 3806 in 109 innings. In the shorter versions of the game, the English wicketkeeper-batsman has played 54 ODI matches and 27 T20I scoring 2017 runs and 396 runs respectively.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is an all-rounder from Mumbai. Dube is right-hand bowler and left-handed batsmen and is known in the local circles for his big hitting prowess. The Mumbai lad had hit former Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Pravin Tambe for 5 sixes in an over which put him on the radar of IPL franchises.

Shivam Dube was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crores. Dube has played 9 first-class games and has an average of 50.71. Virat Kohli will be looking to add depth to his batting line up with the inclusion of Dube. Dube looks like an exciting prospect for the 2019 edition of the IPL and could be a game changer for the RCB if he gets going.

Prayas Ray Barman

Prayas Ray Barman is 17 year-old cricketer from West Bengal. Barman is a leg spinner and a right handed batsman.

Prayas Ray Barman picked four wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for just 20 runs against Jammu and Kashmir. He is yet to play in the Ranji Trophy, but has made quite an impact in the nine List A matches he’s featured in.

The young leggie will share the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room with India skipper Virat Kohli. Barman was bought by RCB in this year’s auction for Rs 1.5 crore and will be interesting to see if he can spin the team’s fortunes.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is 39 years old. The ‘old war horse’ still has the power to bring a Gayle Storm into the stadium. This was evident from the century he scored in the 1st ODI against England on 2oth February, 2019. The innings was studded with 12-sixes, which is a Gayle trademark — “When he hits them, they stay hit.”

Gayle scored scored 368 runs in 11 matches at an average of 40.88 in the last season. He is short of 6 runs short of the 4000 run milestone in the IPL.

Chris Gayle has announced that he will retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup 2019.

Yuvraj Singh

Old is gold, they say. And Yuvraj Singh will be looking to make this adage come true. This may be the left-handed batsman’s last IPL and he would want to make the most of it.

Yuvraj Singh had a forgettable season last year which led to him being axed by the Kings XI Punjab team. The left-handed batsman was bought for his base price Rs 1 crore this year by Mumbai Indians.

Yuvraj scored 65 runs in the eight matches that he played in the 2018 edition of the IPL making it the worst season of his IPL career. Yuvraj’s strike rate also dropped to 89.04 which was another low for him.

The man who was once the mainstay of India’s middle order will be looking to turn his fortunes around in the 2019 edition of the IPL.

Kuldeep Yadav

The left arm wrist spinner has been one of the key players of the Kolkata Knight Riders since the 2016 edition of the IPL. Kuldeep Yadav was sensational in the 2018 edition of the IPL and took 17 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav started his career as left-arm fast bowler and then later switched to bowling left-arm wrist spin as suggested by his coach. The Kanpur boy has been very successful at the international level for the country and will definitely be a player to watch out for in the 12th edition of the IPL.