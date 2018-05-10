IPL 2018: Ishan Kishan gives credit to skipper Rohit after brilliant knock against KKR

Ishan Kishan smashed 62 runs off 21 balls. (BCCI)

Ishan Kishan whose brilliant batting on Wednesday helped Mumbai Indians win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and move to the 4th position in the points table, has credited the MI skipper Rohit Sharma for backing him despite his repeated failures. After some below-par innings, Kishan finally managed to get his form back and played a brilliant inning which helped Mumbai Indians to win the match. Mumbai Indians rode on Ishan Kishan’s brilliant inning of 62 runs off 21 balls to win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders with a huge margin of 102 runs.

Ishan said, “Rohit bhaiya told me to just back yourself and attack. When your skipper and teammates are backing you, its just about playing your natural game.”

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan was picked by MI for Rs 6.20 crore after an intense bidding with Royal Challengers Bangalore but when he struggled initially with three ducks, he was dropped down in the batting order from no. 3 to 4.

But Ishan finally showed his batting skills when MI looked in shambles. When Ishan came to bat, MI had a score of just 62 for 2 after nine overs. The left-hander then played brilliantly and tore apart the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine to help the defending champions post an imposing 210 for 6.

Ishan ripped apart Kuldeep in the 14th over with four consecutive sixes and completed his fifty in just 17 balls, the joint second fastest half-century of the season.

Ishan further said, “The coach also said in the timeout that just be yourself, back yourself. we need some good hits today. Rohit bhaiya also said the same. You can hit well just look at the ball and get with the flow.”

“They knew that if i remained there i can get a lot of runs. i just had to look at the ball till the last moment and keep it going,” Ishan said.