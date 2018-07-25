Instagram Rich List: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli, check how much top athletes are paid for each post

It is a well-known fact that celebrities these days earn a decent amount by posting pictures and videos on social media platforms.

On Wednesday, HopperHQ.com released an 'Instagram Rich List' which contains name of sportspeople and entertainers along with the amount they get per sponsored post on Instagram. India captain Virat Kohli is on the ninth spot in the list of athletes. The right-handed batsman who has over 23 million followers is raking in the moolah. He earns $120,000 for sharing each sponsored post on his Instagram page.

He is ranked 17th in the overall list. Interestingly, Kohli is ranked above Floyd Mayweather who is the highest paid athlete in the world. Mayweather who is now a retired boxing legend has 20.7 million followers and bags $107,000 per post. Other sportspeople to make the cut are NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil poster boy Neymar, among others.

Curry who has 21.3 million followers and earns up to USD 110,000 per post while the Juventus striker earns a whopping $750,000 per post with a fan base of 136 million followers.

Neymar, meanwhile, mints up to $600,000 and is above his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi who earns $500,000. Former England captain David Beckham (USD 300,000) and Wales captain Gareth Bale (USD 185,000) complete the top five.