‘Inspiration, long overdue’: Cricketers hail Sachin Tendulkar’s induction in ICC Hall of Fame

Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been included in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame along with South African pace legend Allan Donald. With this, the Little Master became the sixth Indian to be included in the illustrious list. Indian cricketers already part of the list include Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Bishan Singh Bedi, and Rahul Dravid.

Speaking at the induction ceremony earlier, Tendulkar said its an honour to be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame, that cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all made contributions in the growth and popularity of the game, he added.

A number of present and former cricketers congratulated the ‘God of Cricket’. Even as Ajinkya Rahane called Sachin Tendulkar a ‘true inspiration’, Gambhir felt that the induction should have happened long time ago.

Here are some of the reactions by present and former cricketers

Congratulations on being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame @sachin_rt paaji. Something I earnestly believe should have happened in your playing days itself ???????? Very well deserved. pic.twitter.com/WGPbvLIeBZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 19, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to @sachin_rt paaji for being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame. You’ve been a true inspiration for me and millions all over the globe! pic.twitter.com/HotPHkZxNp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 19, 2019

Class is permanent! @sachin_rt continues to prove why he is a legend of the game. Congratulations on being the latest inductee into the #ICCHallOfFame. — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) July 19, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to @sachin_rt for being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame. You’ve been a true inspiration for millions all over the globe! May you continue to inspire. My best wishes always pic.twitter.com/zANW14EgDu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 19, 2019

The ICC hall of fame must be delighted to have Sachin paji on board 🙂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/6v7OON3X2c — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 19, 2019

Thanking his family and friends, Sachin added, “I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor.”