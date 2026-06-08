For years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) served as the ultimate destination for aspiring cricketers. Today, however, a new layer of cricket’s economy is rapidly emerging beneath it.

From the T20 Mumbai League and UP T20 League to the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) and the newly launched Jharkhand T20 League (JT20), state associations are increasingly building franchise-based T20 tournaments of their own. What began as talent-identification exercises has evolved into a significant business opportunity, attracting broadcasters, sponsors, franchise investors and digital streaming giants.

The result is a growing ecosystem of state-level cricket properties that are increasingly being positioned as the IPL’s feeder network and potentially the next frontier in Indian sports media.

The new economics of state cricket

The business model is relatively straightforward.

State associations create franchise-based leagues under the umbrella of the BCCI-approved domestic structure, sell franchise rights, attract local sponsors and secure media partnerships. The leagues then serve a dual purpose- generating commercial revenue while showcasing local talent to IPL scouts.

The formula has proven attractive enough for broadcasters to take notice.

The latest example came this month when the Jharkhand State Cricket Association signed a three-year digital broadcast partnership with JioHotstar for the newly launched JT20 League. The agreement covers the 2026, 2027 and 2028 editions of the tournament, with every match streamed nationwide. According to the association, the competition was designed to provide a professional platform for emerging players from the state.

“This partnership with JioHotstar is a proud moment for Jharkhand cricket. The JT20 League was built to nurture talent that has the potential to represent India, and there is no better platform to showcase that than JioHotstar. We look forward to the country watching,” former India cricketer and Shahbaz Nadeem, Joint Secretary, Jharkhand State Cricket Association, said in an official statement.

The inaugural league will feature players including Ishan Kishan, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy and Virat Singh.

For a state association, securing a national streaming platform from the league’s first season would have been unthinkable a decade ago.

Why broadcasters are interested

The rise of state leagues coincides with a broader shift in sports broadcasting.

As broadcasters search for cricket inventory beyond the IPL and international cricket, regional T20 leagues offer live content at a relatively modest acquisition cost while maintaining strong engagement among local audiences.

The strategy mirrors what broadcasters have already done with domestic football, kabaddi and regional sporting properties.

For years state state leagues help fill the calendar between major tournaments while strengthening cricket’s year-round presence on the platform. The streaming giant already carries marquee properties such as the IPL, Women’s Premier League and ICC events, making state-level tournaments a natural extension of its cricket portfolio.

The Mumbai model

Among India’s state-level competitions, the T20 Mumbai League remains one of the most influential.

Organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association, the tournament has become a showcase for Mumbai’s deep talent pool while also attracting established international and IPL players.

The league’s return has featured participation from stars including Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube, helping boost both visibility and commercial appeal.

Officials have repeatedly described the tournament as a development platform where young players can learn directly from established internationals under match conditions.

The league has also become an important scouting ground. Several players who featured prominently in Mumbai’s domestic system and franchise leagues have subsequently attracted IPL interest, reinforcing the tournament’s reputation as a talent pipeline.

Madhya Pradesh’s franchise blueprint

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) represents another example of how state associations are professionalising their cricket properties.

The league describes itself as the state’s only official franchise-based T20 competition approved under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. According to league organisers, the objective is to create a platform for talent identification and professional development while leveraging the commercial appeal of franchise cricket.

The tournament has increasingly attracted attention from IPL scouts, with several performers emerging on franchise radars in recent seasons.

The UP T20 effect

No state league better demonstrates the commercial potential of regional cricket than the UP T20 League.

Backed by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, the competition has rapidly established itself as one of India’s most visible state leagues. Its player auctions, franchise structure and extensive digital distribution have helped create a product that increasingly resembles a scaled-down IPL.

The league’s biggest achievement, however, may be talent production. Several players who emerged through Uttar Pradesh’s domestic ecosystem have gone on to secure IPL contracts, validating the league’s role as a scouting marketplace rather than merely a local tournament.

More than cricket, it’s a business ecosystem

The rapid proliferation of state leagues reflects a broader shift in Indian cricket economics.

Previously, state associations relied heavily on BCCI grants, domestic tournaments and stadium revenues. Franchise leagues create an additional revenue stream through sponsorship, media rights, franchise fees and event-day income.

For broadcasters, the leagues provide content.

For sponsors, they provide regional audiences.

For players, they provide visibility.

And for state associations, they provide a new commercial asset.

The IPL feeder system is becoming formalised

The most important outcome may be structural rather than financial. State leagues are increasingly functioning as a bridge between age-group cricket and the IPL.

A strong season in a regional league can dramatically alter a player’s market value ahead of IPL auctions. Scouts now have access to more match footage, more performance data and more opportunities to evaluate talent in franchise environments before investing.

That development benefits both franchises and players.

For IPL teams, scouting risk declines. For young cricketers, the path to professional cricket becomes clearer.

The next battle: Sustainability

The challenge for state leagues is no longer launch. It is longevity.

The first wave of tournaments benefited from novelty and pent-up demand. The next phase will depend on maintaining sponsor interest, securing consistent viewership and continuing to produce players capable of graduating to higher levels.

Yet the early signs suggest the model is gaining momentum.

When a newly launched state league such as Jharkhand’s can secure a three-year national streaming deal before its first ball is bowled, it is clear that Indian cricket’s business ecosystem is expanding beyond the IPL.

The country’s next cricket gold rush may not be taking place in Mumbai, Bengaluru or Ahmedabad.

It may be unfolding in Ranchi, Gwalior, Lucknow and dozens of other cities where state associations are building their own version of the franchise-cricket dream.