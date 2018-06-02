Injured Wriddhiman Saha ruled out of Afghan Test, BCCI announces replacement

Saha got injured during the IPL. (Source: AP)

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been ruled out of the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan after failing to recover from the thumb injury he suffered in this year’s Indian Premier League. Saha had suffered this injury when he was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in the recently concluded IPL. “”Mr Wriddhiman Saha has been ruled out of the one-off Paytm Test against Afghanistan to be held in Bengaluru from the 14th of June, 2018,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

Since then, Saha has been under observation by the medical staff of the BCCI and the management has decided to give him adequate rest before the start of the England Test series. Saha’s recovery period is expected to be around five to six weeks.

The 33-year-old stumper suffered the injury to his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 25 at the Eden Gardens.

The Board has announced Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik as a replacement for Saha for Afghanistan’s debut Test match to be held in Bengaluru starting June 14. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for injured Saha,” the BCCI statement further read.

Saha had a tough IPL this year and managed to score just 234 runs in 14 games. Karthik, on the hand, led his side to the playoffs and scored a mammoth 498 runs in 16 matches.

The Tamil Nadu player will return to the Test side after a gap of eight years. He last played a Test for India way back in 2010 against Bangladesh in Chittagong. In 23 Tests he has played so far for India, Karthik has scored 1000 runs with a hundred and seven half-centuries.