India’s hopes of returning to the World Test Championship (WTC) final remain alive despite the rain-affected draw against Sri Lanka in Colombo, but the result has significantly reduced their margin for error in the 2025-27 cycle.

The second Test ended without a result thanks to Sonal Dinusha match-saving 133* off 264 balls, costing India eight points and taking their tally to 68 points from 11 Tests. Their Points Percentage (PCT) has slipped to 51.51%, leaving them fifth in the WTC standings with five wins, four defeats and two draws.

The equation, however, remains relatively straightforward: India still control their own qualification prospects but their job has gotten just a tad more difficult. With seven Tests remaining, two away against New Zealand and five at home against Australia, India can finish with a maximum PCT of 70.37% if they win every remaining match.

More importantly, a return of six wins from those seven Tests would put India in a strong position to secure a top-two finish without having to rely heavily on results elsewhere.

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Why the Colombo draw matters

The WTC is decided by Points Percentage rather than the total number of points accumulated. A win earns 12 points, a draw four, while a defeat earns none.

That makes every dropped point particularly important for teams fighting for the top two positions.

India’s two draws so far have come in matches affected by weather, but the latest result has arrived at a crucial stage of their campaign. With only seven Tests left, there is now very little scope for another prolonged run of dropped points.

The five-Test home series against Australia will therefore assume enormous importance.

India’s remaining WTC schedule

India have seven Tests left in the current WTC cycle:

New Zealand- two Tests, away

Australia- five Tests, home

A strong showing in New Zealand would immediately ease the pressure before Australia arrive for the five-Test series. A 2-0 sweep in New Zealand would give India the ideal start to the final stretch.

It would also mean they could afford one setback against Australia while remaining within the broad qualification range. The margin becomes much thinner if India return from New Zealand without a series win.

What India need to qualify

The exact qualification line will ultimately depend on how the other leading teams perform. There is no fixed PCT that guarantees a top-two finish at this stage because the final positions will also be determined by results involving other contenders.

Historically, however, a finishing PCT in the 64-65% range has generally represented a strong position for teams targeting the top two. For India, the remaining combinations illustrate the stakes.

Best case: Seven wins from seven

A clean sweep of New Zealand and Australia would take India to 70.37%. That would put them in an exceptionally strong position and effectively remove the need to worry about results elsewhere.

It is also the simplest scenario: India would win every remaining Test and leave little room for the other contenders to affect their qualification equation.

Strong position: Six wins from seven

This is the key target. If India win six of their remaining seven Tests, their final PCT would move into the region of 64.81% to 66.67%, depending on the combination of results.

For example, a 2-0 series win in New Zealand followed by a 4-1 result against Australia would give India six wins and one defeat from their final seven Tests.

That would leave them in a strong position to secure a top-two finish without becoming overly dependent on results involving other teams. In practical terms, India’s roadmap is clear: sweep New Zealand and win at least four of the five Tests against Australia.

Five wins from seven: pressure returns

The picture changes sharply if India manage only five wins from their final seven Tests. A 5-2 finish would leave their final PCT around 59.25%, meaning qualification would no longer be entirely in India’s hands.

At that point, results involving other contenders would become crucial. India would need teams such as Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka to drop enough points to keep the qualification race open.

That is a considerably less comfortable position because a campaign that India can currently control would begin to depend on results elsewhere.

Four wins or fewer: elimination danger

A campaign yielding four wins or fewer from the final seven Tests would leave India with a PCT below the level normally required to remain a serious top-two contender.

The precise elimination point will depend on how the rest of the table develops, but India would be highly vulnerable to being overtaken if they fail to convert their remaining home advantage into wins.

Australia series could decide everything

The five-Test series against Australia is likely to be the defining phase of India’s WTC campaign.

Playing at home gives India an important advantage, but the length of the series means there is little room for an extended sequence of draws or defeats.

A 4-1 series win would put India on six victories from their final seven Tests if they first sweep New Zealand.

A 3-2 result, by contrast, would leave India needing to rely more heavily on results elsewhere.

That makes the New Zealand series almost as important as the Australia series. India cannot afford to treat the two Tests in New Zealand as a separate assignment; they form the first half of a seven-Test qualification sprint.

India remain fifth in standings

India are fifth in the standings, but their remaining schedule gives them a significant opportunity to climb the table. Five of their final seven Tests are at home, giving them a chance to accumulate points against Australia before the WTC cycle reaches its conclusion.

The problem is that the Colombo draw has removed much of the cushion they might otherwise have had.

India therefore have a relatively clear equation heading into the final phase:

Win six of the remaining seven and qualification should be firmly within reach. Win all seven and there is little ambiguity. Win only five and the permutations begin to matter. Four or fewer could put their campaign in serious danger.

The immediate objective is consequently straightforward- win in New Zealand, preferably sweep the series, and carry that momentum into the five-Test home series against Australia.

India missed out on the 2025 WTC final, where Australia and South Africa contested the title. The task now is to navigate the final seven Tests strongly enough to secure a return to the WTC final. Their margin for error has become considerably smaller, but their fate remains in their own hands.