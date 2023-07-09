India’s reservation about security of players in Pakistan is “not a solid argument”: Pakistan Sports Minister

The game of cricket when it comes to India and Pakistan is not just about cricket, and that’s the popular opinion. The statement is also considered a cliche as both countries have repeatedly talked about holding their end to sportsmanship in the past. However, a cliche is a cliche for a reason.

Recently, Ehsaan Mazari, Pakistan’s minister in charge of sports, has said that if India avoids travelling across the border for the Asia Cup, Pakistan too will withdraw from the 2023 World Cup games that will be played in India. Mazari told The Indian Express that he doesn’t understand why India brings sports into politics and why the Indian government is reluctant in sending their cricket team to Pakistan.

Mazari’s statement comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to discuss the issue of Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup games that India will be hosting in October-November. He said that the committee consists of 11 members who will dwell on the subject and submit their recommendations to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will also be heading this committee.

As of now, the schedule for the Asia Cup isn’t out yet. But according to IE, it is learnt that there is a consensus in the Asian Cricket Council for the event to be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India is expected to play all their games in Sri Lanka. However, Mazari revealed that he is not in favour of this ‘hybrid model’. He told IE that Pakistan as host has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan.

India’s reservation about security of cricketers “isn’t a solid argument”

Mazari told IE that India’s concerns about the security of its players in Pakistan don’t form a solid argument as the England cricket team and the New Zealand cricket team have been there and they got presidential security. He said that when Pakistan held the Pakistan Super League, many countries participated even then.

Mazari said that the cricket tours between the two countries should be resumed and that Pakistan expects a positive response from India.