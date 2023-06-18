scorecardresearch
India’s Rankireddy and Shetty triumph in Indonesia, create history 

The Indians, who were also Asian champions, defeated the current world champions in 43 minutes.

Written by PTI
The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. (Image: FE)

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday won a historic men’s doubles title at the Indonesia Open here, becoming the first doubles pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event.The world No. 6 pair, who won a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and bronze at the world championships last year, thrashed Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika of Malaysia in straight games 21-17, 21-18.

Earlier, the 2022 world championships bronze medallists had become the first ever Indian pair to reach the final of any Super 1000 tournament after a sensational comeback to get the better of the Korean combination of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 17-21, 21-19 21-18 in a thrilling semi-final.The Indians, who were also Asian champions, defeated the current world champions in 43 minutes.

The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One more category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level. 

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 16:21 IST

