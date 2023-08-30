scorecardresearch
India’s latest chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa returns to a rousing welcome at Chennai airport – watch here

He was received at the airport by the officials of the state sports department.

Written by FE Online
R Praggnanandha
R Praggnanandha (IE)

Indian latest chess sensation, R Praggnanandha, who made history by clinching silver medal in the recently held 2023 FIDE World Cup, was accorded a rousing welcome upone his arrival at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

Rousing welcome

He was received at the airport by the officials of the state sports department. As soon as he reached the exit gate, the 18-year-old was greeted by fans with shawk, bouquets. Apart from these, flowers were also strewn on his path, while several artists also performed Oyilattam and Karagattam, the well-known folk dances of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking media persons before getting the waiting car, R Praggnanandha, thanked everyone for the reception and also wave the national tricolour that was offered to him. His mother, who was also by her side, expressed her gratitude for the warm reception of her son. Earlier on August 24, his dream run at the FIDE World Cup final by five time World Chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break.

Even as he lost the final, the grandmaster booked a place in the prestigious Candidates tournament, which will be played to to find a challenger to current world champion Ding Liren at the next World Championship contest.

Despite his loss in final, fans across the country hailed him as the newest chess sansation after Vishwanathan Anand. People from all walks of life, inluding politicians, sportperson hailed his performance. Among those who congratulated him included state chief minister M K Stalin. His elder sister R Vaishali, is two-times youth chess champion. While her mother is great source of inspiration for him, his father Rameshbabu, works as amanager at Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank.

Gifts pour in

Earlier businessman Anand Mahindra took to X (previously Twitter) yo announce that he was thinking gift XUV4OO EV to his parents for their support for Praggnanandha. He also expressed hope that other parents will also encourage their children to pursue chess.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 20:19 IST

