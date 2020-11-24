India’s home series against England to feature four Tests instead of five: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs and five T20s, it is a lot easier having bi-laterals because the number of people are less," he said.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the schedule for the series planned in February-March while speaking at an online event. (File image)
England’s tour of India next year will comprise four Tests instead of the regulation five to accommodate the limited-overs series that had to be postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed the schedule for the series planned in February-March while speaking at an online event.