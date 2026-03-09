Indian men’s cricket team players took to their respective social media handles to celebrate the team’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory as the Suryakumar Yadav-led team defeated New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav calls title a ‘dream for a billion’ after India thrash New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad final

India defeated the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand by a huge 96-run margin to defend their T20 World Cup title. With the win, India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home, the first team to win it back-to-back after securing the 2024 edition, and the first team to win it three times (2007, 2024, 2026).

Taking to Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav described the T20 World Cup win as a shared dream for over a billion Indians. He expressed pride in leading and representing India and thanked everyone who supported him, calling them his pillars of strength.

“Not just a team. A family. Not just a trophy. A dream for a billion of us. PROUD to lead this group, PROUD to represent my India. A huge thank you to everyone standing beside me. You are the pillars of my strength,” Suryakumar Yadav wrote in the caption of the post.

From Bumrah and Hardik to Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan, players flood Instagram and X with proud championship messages

In a post to Instagram The Indian T20I team captain posted a picture where he is with the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy and said, “So happy for this guy today.”

Tilak Varma also took to Instagram to share his happiness over India securing the T20 WC 2026 trophy. In the caption of the post, he said, “World Champions. My childhood dreams have come true! So proud to be a part of this team and represent my country! Love this team, love you all thanks for always having our back!”

Rinku Singh uploaded a picture with the trophy in his hand and wrote, “God’s Plan. Jai Hind.”

Pacer Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, posted a reel in which he says, “First time was so nice, we had to do it twice”, while holding the World Cup trophy.

Ishan Kishan also uploaded the picture of the Indian team celebrating the win in the finals and wrote in his caption, “This Team. C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S.”

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma posted a picture with the trophy and wrote, “Grateful for this moment. Forever blue” in the caption.

Player of the Match in the finals, Sanju Samson, uploaded a picture of him kissing the trophy and wrote in the caption, “Have always believed in Miracles !! Thanking each and every one of you for all the prayers and wishes. Let the celebrations begin. Jai Hind.”

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah also uploaded a picture with the trophy and said in the caption, “India. Home. World Champions

Couldn’t have imagined this any better even if I tried. From dreaming about playing for India in this city to creating history here, it’s been a blessed ride. Grateful for this team, the support, the fans, and this moment.”

Mohammed Siraj took to Instagram and uploaded the picture of him celebrating the team and wrote in the caption, “Still processing this moment. Seeing the trophy come home brings a lot of emotion.

So many people are part of moments like this in different ways, and the love and support from back home means everything. Truly grateful to be part of this team and this journey.”

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a picture of himself standing on the pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium and wrote in the caption, “One more time.”

Taking to X, India’s Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, also uploaded the picture of the Indian team celebrating after the win and wrote “Champions” in the caption.

https://x.com/ShubmanGill/status/2030721179137495429?s=20

Coming to the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final match, Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected for New Zealand to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision.

Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over.

After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals.

James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs.