India’s 4x400m Relay team smashes Asian record! Makes historic World Championships Finals debut

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team delivered an astonishing performance, clocking a remarkable time of 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds. This historic run not only secured their spot in the World Championships finals for the very first time but also shattered the Asian record of 2 minutes and 59.51 seconds previously held by Japan.

In a thrilling race, the Indian quartet, consisting of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh, claimed second place, with the USA narrowly ahead at 2 minutes and 58.47 seconds.

Rajesh Ramesh, who as per The Indian Express report, once worked as a ticket collector in Trichy back in 2018, played a pivotal role as the anchor leg runner. He nearly caught up to his American counterpart, but the USA runner resorted to some physical tactics to maintain their lead.

Muhammed Anas, the national record holder in the 400m, initiated the race with a strong start, setting the pace for the team. Despite Amoj Jacob’s ongoing battle with injuries since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he must have felt a profound sense of relief as he and his teammates took the field in Budapest.

Amoj’s father, now an avid follower of athletics, expressed his belief that the Indian relay team had finally arrived on the world stage. He anticipated even greater performances from them in the future.

Rajesh Ramesh, the anchor leg runner, emerged as the standout performer. His comeback at the Federation Cup in Ranchi earlier in the year showcased his determination and talent, as he outpaced seasoned runners to claim the title.

Coach Raj Mohana MK, recognizing Rajesh’s immense potential, told IE, “He has a smooth-running technique that almost looks effortless. He also has a great presence of mind and has learnt the art of pacing his race. He has also benefited from training with the best athletes in the camp.”